Authors of ‘Malhação’ speak out after the soap opera’s cancellation: ‘Our dream continues’ | celebrities



Eduardo and Marcos Carvalho would be responsible for the new season of ‘Malhação’ – Reproduction/Instagram

Eduardo and Marcos Carvalho would be responsible for the new season of ‘Malhação’Reproduction/Instagram

Posted 30/09/2021 14:32 | Updated 09/30/2021 2:33 PM

Rio – After Globo cancels the next season of “Malhação”, authors Eduardo and Marcos Carvalho lamented the news through a note released on social networks this Thursday (30th). The brothers would be responsible for the unprecedented plot, which would have a cast made up of more than 70% of black actors. In a publication on Instagram, the two say that they did not intend to manifest themselves, but decided to take a stand after the repercussion of the attitude taken by Rede Globo.

“We are grateful for all the messages we received and for those we did not receive, as people are in doubt whether it is pertinent to express themselves. Around here, we remain calm and firm”, begin the Carvalho Brothers, as they are known. Then, the screenwriters talk about the inspiration they had for the soap opera, which would have as its main plot the story of two black brothers who grew up in a favela in Rio de Janeiro.

“Three years ago, before we even defined what the story would be about, we drew a premise: we need to see ourselves in it. We wanted to look through the gate, see people going up the hill and think: our characters, with their dramas, could be going up this one To present this to millions became our dream”, says the published text.

“But life is a challenge and our dream continues. A dream that is not just for the two of us, not just for the team, not just for the cast. (…) The dream of the TV screen being less a window and more a mirror. Lesser. window to a Brazil in an upscale neighborhood of Rio or São Paulo and with the color of Switzerland And more mirror of ourselves, of the real Brazil A big and complex Brazil Full of pain and joy, misery and irreverence And color. All”, declare Eduardo and Marcos.

The brothers continued the note with a promise to their audience: “We don’t claim to inherit the wobbly ring of the giants who came before us. But, like so many others, we take on the responsibility of fulfilling the final request of many, many generations: not letting our samba die. Nor our dreams.”

Check out the publication: