Banco Inter shares jump up to 7% after bringing forward the preview date; air rises strong with advance of drug against Covid

SAO PAULO – The session is of gains for the Ibovespa, with emphasis on the shares of Banco Inter (BIDI4;BIDI11), which soared around 7% after a 23% decline in the last four sessions.

Much of this drop was due to information circulating in the market indicating that the company would be preparing a greater provision for balance sheet losses in the third quarter, generating much speculation. However, analysts at BBI and BBA reinforced their optimism at the action.

Banco Inter informed the night before that it brought forward the date of disclosure of its operational preview for the quarter to October 4, before the opening of the market. Bradesco BBI pointed to a positive view for the company, despite sales pressure, evaluating that the bank should release strong operating numbers next week (see more by clicking here).

The shares of airlines and other companies that gain from the reopening of the economy, also registered gains, amid news that pharmaceutical company Merck advances in an oral drug against Covid-19. Shares of Goal (GOLL4), Blue (BLUE4) and CVC (CVCB3) advance between 3% and 5%.

The news of the sale and purchase of assets is also busy. MRV (MRVE3) advances almost 4% after concluding the sale of a development in Florida, USA, for US$ 123 million in General Sales Value (PSV).

Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) jumps 8%; the company signed a binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Unity, a group of oncology clinics in Brazil, with 24 units in 5 states and the Federal District.

On Thursday, BRF’s Board of Directors approved the creation of a buyback program for up to 3,696,858 common shares, subject to certain conditions, the company informed in a material fact.

According to the company, the purpose of the program is to fulfill obligations and commitments assumed in the scope of stock option plans, which have already been approved at meetings.

Cury informs that the board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to 10% of the outstanding shares. The duration of Cury’s buyback program will be 18 months.

Petrobras confirmed at the end of yesterday’s trading session that it had received binding offers from two consortia for the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, with bids that could exceed US$4 billion for both assets.

The consortia participating in the binding phase are PetroRio/Cobra and EIG Global Energies Partners/Enauta/3R Petroleum.

Petrobras also said that it is analyzing the offers and that the beginning of the negotiation phase will be submitted to the decision of the company’s executive board, after the conclusion of the analysis of the offers.

“The company clarifies that the conclusion of the transaction will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, as well as the necessary corporate approvals”, said the company.

The sale of the Albacora fields would represent a victory for Petrobras, which is selling dozens of assets in an attempt to reduce debt and concentrate investments in the prolific pre-salt areas.

Embraer’s agricultural aviation division ended the month of September with an accumulated 50 Ipanema EMB-203 aircraft sold in the year, informed the company.

This turnover represents a 100% growth compared to the total registered throughout 2020. The increase in orders reflects the favorable performance of Brazilian agribusiness and the confidence of producers and aeroagricultural companies in anticipating the demand of 2022, which is already responding for 30% of new orders.

“Ipanema is a great ally of Brazilian agribusiness as it reflects the efficiency, productivity, economy and robustness, which make agricultural aviation an essential tool for the country,” said Sany Onofre, head of agricultural aviation at Embraer. “We are very satisfied with the results obtained this year and, with each new delivery, our enthusiasm with the projections for the coming years increases”.

Overcome (UGPA3)

Ultrapar announced that it has closed negotiations for the acquisition of the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), without submitting a proposal. The negotiations had started at the beginning of the year.

“Despite the efforts made by the parties during this process, certain critical conditions defined in the company’s binding proposal were not confirmed in the course of negotiations, unbalancing the expected risk and return equation. With this, Ultrapar informs that it will not renew its binding proposal, opting to close the ongoing negotiations, without penalties for either party”, he highlighted.

Ultrapar informed that it is concluding the phase of rationalization of its portfolio with the ongoing divestments of Oxiteno, Extrafarma and ConectCar.

Also highlighted, at an extraordinary general meeting, Ultrapar presented to shareholders the offer of preemptive rights for the subscription of redeemable shares and acquisition of sold shares issued by the subsidiary Oxiteno, sold in August to Indorama for US$ 1.3 billion.

Shareholders will have 30 days to, in proportion to their participation, subscribe at least 36,457,574 and at most 42,891,264 shares issued and acquire 35,102,127 shares sold. According to the company, the two transactions have to be adopted together, that is, shareholders cannot opt ​​for one transaction or the other.

Construction company MRV announced that it has completed the sale of a development in Florida, USA, for US$ 123 million in General Sales Value (PSV).

According to a relevant fact, the sale of the Banyan Ridgee Tamiami Landings units brought to MRV a net income of US$ 57.5 million and a gross profit of US$ 33.1 million.

Credit Suisse commented on MRV’s sale of two AHS projects for $123 million. The bank assesses the deal as in line with its expectations, and says the projects are part of a group of 8 assets that should be sold this year.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclinicas signed a binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Unity, a group of oncology clinics in Brazil, with 24 units in 5 states and the Federal District. The agreed amount is R$558 million paid in cash and 45,765,246 shares.

“If completed, the operation will allow the increase of the presence of the Oncoclínicas Group in the Federal District and in the states of São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, in addition to marking the company’s entry into the northern region of Brazil (State of Amazonas )”, states the company in a material fact. According to the group, the purchase will also allow the company to expand into the interior of the state of São Paulo.

Considering the conclusion of the operation, Oncoclinicas’ adjusted Ebitda estimated for the 12 months following the closing, after the incorporation of the estimated synergies, will be approximately R$145 million. The transaction must be approved by the shareholders of Oncoclínicas and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Unify (FIQE3)

Unifique has announced the purchase of three internet providers and fiber optic assets in Santa Catarina: MKS NET SC, TVC and Fibramaxx. The acquisitions together add up to around 33 thousand customers, which together represent 10% of the company’s current customer base in the state, and are part of its growth strategy, where it already has market leadership in fiber optic technology, and to encompass the as many cities as possible. Transaction amounts were not disclosed.

MKS NET SC has over 20 years of experience in the broadband internet segment in Itapema, Balneário Camboriú, Navegantes, Bombinhas and Porto Belo. It has approximately 21 thousand customers served by fiber optic technology. According to the relevant fact, Unifique, which already has a presence in the cities above, expands its operations with great potential for synergy arising from the dilution of fixed costs of its operation and the increase in revenue from the services to be offered to the new customer base and potential customers of the acquired fiber optic network.

Estapar informed that it maintains negotiations at an advanced stage for the potential acquisition of Zul Digital, through the purchase of a portion of the company’s shares and incorporation of the shares issued by Zul Digital by the company.

“The characteristics of the potential acquisition, including the price per share, exchange ratio and the final structure, are subject to the conclusion of negotiations of the definitive documents in terms satisfactory to the parties involved, as well as the possible approval of the shareholders of the companies involved, of so that there is no guarantee that the Potential Acquisition will be successfully concluded”, states the company in a material fact.

Neogrid signed a purchase contract with Lett, a company specialized in digital trade marketing (online sales strategy), and aims to connect brands and consumers to create shopping journeys in e-commerce.

The acquisition value is R$ 38.454 million, which represents 3.6 times the ARR (annual recurring income), and comprises an initial payment of approximately 57% of the value and three installments maturing in 120, 360 and 720 days.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil confirmed on Thursday that on September 13, it raised US$ 750 million in senior debt securities (bonds), maturing on September 30, 2026 and with a coupon of 3.25% per annum. financial settlement took place yesterday.

JBS informed its shareholders and the market in general that it received, on September 30, 2021, a communication from BNDES informing the cancellation of the process of sale of shares issued by JBS and its ownership, potentially through a public offering of secondary distribution of shares with restricted placement efforts in Brazil and with placement efforts abroad pursuant to applicable registration exemptions. BNDESPAR also informed

that the consortium of banks contracted for this purpose was also communicated.

IRB-Brasil announced that, in a report released on September 30, the rating agency Standard&Poor’s Global Ratings maintained the company’s issuer credit rating of “brAAA” on the National Brazil scale,

with stable perspective.

Read also: Barsi reiterates optimism with IRB after Credit “cut” and reduces exposure to BB Seguridade to buy more shares

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros announced this Friday that it is expanding its sales and customer service channels with the launch of its network of physical stores, Qualistore. The first eight units are fully operational and located in shopping centers in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

In conjunction with the inauguration of Qualistore, the company launched, on the same date, its new brand, visual identity and its new strategic market positioning. Result of an extensive study of the brand, Quali starts to present itself

as the most complete platform for choosing healthcare plans in Brazil.

Under the campaign motto “More choices for you. More Quali for your life”, the new positioning highlights the most diversified portfolio of health products available to Brazilians. In addition to being printed in the main communication channels, the new brand can already be seen at Qualistore.

According to the company, brand renewal and Qualistore are part of the company’s strategy to reinforce its pillars of growth and customer relationship. At the store, consumers will have at their disposal a specialized and qualified service to hire their health plan through Quali, which has the largest portfolio of collective plans in Brazil, with medical, hospital and dental coverage, national and regional coverage, with or without co-participation, among other benefits.

