Barcelona management keeps Koeman in charge until the match against Atletico Madrid

Ronald Koeman remains coach of Barcelona. This Thursday (30), the board of the Catalan club met and the decision was made to continue the Dutchman’s work at least until the game against Atlético de Madrid, which takes place next Saturday (2nd), by LaLiga.

According to the reporter Marcelo Bechler, from TNT Sports Brasil, the idea of ​​the club’s directors is to reach a consensus on the name of the team’s new coach by the end of the week, when the match takes place in front of the colchoneros.

On the other hand, even if Barça wins the confrontation at Wanda Metropolitano, Koeman could be dismissed from his post. The pressure on the coach is strong, especially after the 3-0 defeat by Benfica, on Wednesday (29), for the second round of Group E of the UEFA Champions League.

Barça is the bottom of the bracket, without at least having scored in two matches played, which makes the scenario of the Catalan team complicated to ensure its classification to the last 16 of the competition.

The Spanish press speculates several names for Koeman’s place. The strongest so far is that of the former player and idol of the club, Xavi Hernández, who currently heads Al-Sadd, from Qatar. In addition to him, Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Martínez (Belgian national team) and even Marcelo Gallardo, coach of River Plate, are appointed as possible replacements.