Barcelona spent BRL 9 billion with reinforcements in the decade

A 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich, another by the same score against Benfica. There is no Barcelona fan who is not worried about the bad start in this edition of the European Champions League.

Without Lionel Messi, the ultimate symbol of the club’s success in this century, and mired in a sea of ​​debt that does not allow for the construction of a new cast befitting its history, the Catalan team is now paying the price of years and years of unbridled spending and irresponsible.

According to a survey carried out by “Blog do Rafael Reis”, with support from “Transfermarkt”, a site specializing in the coverage of the global Ball Market, Barça spent 1.42 billion euros (almost R$ 9 billion) over the ten last seasons only with the purchase of economic rights from players.

Since 2012, only three other clubs on the entire planet have invested more in reinforcements than the Catalans: Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

And the worst thing is that a good part of these players hired with a weight of gold by Barça did not return on the field (in other words, they were indebted in football) and neither financially (they were not resold for high values ​​that would offset the initial investment).

Just to have the trio Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé and Antoine Griezmann, the culé team spent almost 400 million euros (R$ 2.5 billion). And none of them fell in the favor of the fans — the latter has even been shipped back, on loan, to Atletico Madrid.

With so much overspending, the club accumulated a debt of 1.35 billion euros (R$8.4 billion). And it lost much of its investment potential to attract new players (and also keep its stars).

Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain because Barcelona could no longer pay their salaries. This season’s reinforcements, such as Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay, could only be registered because some of the cast leaders, such as Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, agreed to reduce their salaries.

This week, La Liga released the salary caps allowed for Spanish clubs in the current season. And the result was frightening: 97 million euros (R$ 607.6 million), a reduction of 74.6% compared to the limit released in the January study, which was 382 million euros (R$ 2.4 billion).

With this new limit, Barcelona now have only the seventh biggest budget available in the Spanish first division. Real Madrid, for example, is free to spend up to 739 million euros (BRL 4.6 billion).

With no money, the solution found by President Joan Laporta was to bet on the cheap newly promoted youths in the youth categories, like midfielders Gavi and Nico González. It’s in their hands that the rush of not letting one of the most traditional football teams in the world sink completely.

In the Spanish Championship, Barcelona’s situation is less worse than in the Champions League. The team led by Ronald Koeman is in sixth place, with 12 points, five less than their arch-rivals Real, who lead the competition.

But the Catalans have a game in hand (the match against Sevilla, valid for the fourth round, was postponed because of the last FIFA date). With the three points of a possible victory in this commitment, they would assume third place.

Messi’s old team returns to the field for the national league tomorrow. And they face a tough opponent, Atletico Madrid, current champion, away from home. In the continental tournament, Barça will try to survive against Dynamo Kiev, on the 20th, at the Camp Nou.

The 10 clubs that spent the most in the decade*

1 – Manchester City (ING) – 1.55 billion euros

2 – Chelsea (ING) – 1.48 billion euros

3 – Manchester United (ING) – 1.43 billion euros

4 – Barcelona (ESP) – 1.42 billion euros

5 – Juventus (ITA) – 1.35 billion euros

6 – Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – 1.29 billion euros

7 – Atlético de Madrid (ESP) – 1.06 billion euros

8 – Real Madrid (ESP) – 1.05 billion euros

9 – Arsenal (ING) – 1.01 billion euros

10 – Inter Milan (ITA) – 987.1 million euros

*since the 2012/13 season, according to “Transfermarkt”