Barsi reiterates optimism with IRB after Credit “cut” and reduces exposure to BB Seguridade to buy more shares

SAO PAULO – After Credit Suisse reduced the target price of IRB shares (IRBR3) from R$7.50 to R$5, setting up a potential increase of only 3.8% for a share that has already fallen by more than 40% in 2021, Luiz Barsi Filho, one of the largest individual investors on the Brazilian stock exchange, reiterated his optimism with the action.

This is mainly taking into account that, in his assessment, the paper is very cheap, even causing him to reduce his position in BB Seguridade (BBSE3) to buy more IRB assets, which are close to their historic low.

At the end of July, it should be noted, Barsi revealed, in an interview with InfoMoney, who had started to mount position on the IRBR3 paper.

By the way, looking at the insurance and reinsurance sector as a whole, “and considering that they all compete with the ability to operationalize their activities at levels compatible with their influence in the market”, Barsi pointed out that there are actions at more attractive levels, such as this is the case of IRB, while BB Seguridade would no longer be so attractive.

“Will BB Seguridade’s shares be worth R$ 40 in a year? [ou seja, praticamente dobrar de valor]? I believe that this possibility does not exist. But IRB is able to go beyond R$ 8”, assesses the investor. The IRBR3 share closed yesterday’s session at R$4.83, that is, the upside potential would exceed 66%.

“I myself am changing my position from BB Seguridade to IRB, as I do not believe that BB Seguridade or Porto Seguro PSSA3) can achieve this feat”, he adds, noting that Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) and SulAmérica (SULA11) would also be principle at more attractive levels.

Barsi pointed out that “for him, the IRBR3 share would reach R$1”, so that he could buy even more.

For him, there is strong market pressure on short positions that has “affected the correct pricing of assets” which, in Barsi’s view, “is due to the fact that the Exchange allows gigantic leases”, which are directed to the market in the to put pressure on prices to allow for advantageous buybacks. Thus, he reiterated his criticisms of short positions (which bet on falling assets) of investors in the market. He cites that the IRB has about 158 ​​million shares rented.

About the new CEO of the company, Raphael Afonso Godinho de Carvalho, Barsi evaluated him as “extremely competent”. In July, it is worth mentioning, the investor had made the suggestion of Fabio Schvartsman as the new president, who has already worked for Ultrapar (UGPA3), Klabin (KLBN11) and Vale (VALE3), and his time at the mining company was marked in the midst of the tragedy of Brumadinho, which culminated in the executive’s departure.

For Barsi, the IRB action is not a short-term case, but one that should bear fruit in a longer time horizon, including the payment of dividends.

Different evaluations

In late August, Barsi had singled out the InfoMoney who was buying more IRB shares. This was after Guilherme Aché, founding partner of Squadra Investimentos – who became known as the person responsible for uncovering the inconsistencies in the reinsurance company’s financial statements – said that he continued with short positions.

Barsi credited the investment he carries in IRB precisely to the work carried out by the Squadra. The manager unveiled the mistakes that had been made by past administrations and that was what allowed the company to take a new direction since then, pointed out the investor.

The investor added, however, that he sees an important difference between his approach to the market and that of the Squadra manager, which is the investment horizon. “The lens of my binoculars is much more powerful than his. He looks to the now, I’m already looking at a much more distant situation”, he stated.

Most market analysts, in fact, follow with a more cautious view in relation to the IRB. According to a compilation made by the Refinitiv platform, four analysis houses, banks and brokerages recommend the sale of the stock, and three of its maintenance, against only one purchase indication, by Eleven. Despite this, the consolidated target price points to a value of R$ 6.44 for the company’s shares in 12 months, up 33% compared to the previous day’s closing (29).

