BC to regulate Bitcoin as a means of payment, says Campos Neto

The Central Bank of Brazil (BC) will soon regulate Bitcoin as a means of payment, but first the priority is to recognize it as an investment.

The speech was made by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who had already changed the tone on the subject recently. That’s because, in August 2021, the agent recalled that BC and CVM are studying Bitcoin regulation in Brazil together, in an event.

However, before that, in May 2021, Campos Neto had said that “Regular Bitcoin is irrelevant”. In other words, in the last five months, the scenario in Brazil has changed on the subject, and the autarchy should move soon.

Campos Neto says BC will regulate Bitcoin as a means of payment, but rather as an investment

The Central Bank of Brazil presented inflation data in the country, referring to the third quarter of 2021, showing what happened and what should happen, according to its forecast models.

However, what really caught my attention was a question about cryptocurrencies, which asked Roberto Campos Neto what he thought about China’s ban on this sector.

In his response, Campos Neto said that it is not up to BC do Brasil to comment on decisions taken in another country. However, he explained about the paths that the Brazilian authorities are taking on the matter.

“Let’s first regulate as an investment, and in another step, let’s figure out how to do this as a means of payment.”

According to the president of the Brazilian BC, discussions and projects on cryptocurrencies are under discussion. In his view, the digital currency sector like Bitcoin has grown a lot in recent months, but mainly as an investment.

He recalled that import data has even been affected by the increase in the volume of transactions with cryptocurrencies.

“In other words, Brazilians are using this instrument a lot as an investment vehicle, but remembering that a currency has the function of a means of payment. So, when we look at what has happened to cryptocurrency as a means of payment, it has grown a lot less, very little.”

“Growth is linked to the desire to have currency as an investment”

Campos Neto continued his brief speech on the subject indicating that the Central Bank of Brazil has a question to be answered.

“So the question is: why are people wanting to have money as an investment and not as a means of payment, and what is the implication of that?”

In the view of the president of the Central Bank of Brazil, there are at least two points that justify the vision as an investment in cryptocurrencies, one of them being the authenticity of the transactions, which are inherent to their technology, which guarantees trust.

But what most caught the attention of Campos Neto’s vision is that he understands that people are turning to Bitcoin after the recent money printing made by central banks around the world.

“There is a part of having a finite supply, which means that, in this world where central banks are doing QE and monetary expansions, it also ends up generating a feeling that it is an investment that can pay for itself”.

Thus, the consequence of this for the Central Bank of Brazil is that they will regulate cryptocurrencies as an investment vehicle at first. After that, they will have to figure out how to regulate Bitcoin as a means of payment.