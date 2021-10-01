BC trusts that Selic readjustments will curb inflation, but slow down the economy

posted on 10/01/2021 05:57 AM / updated on 10/01/2021 05:59 AM



Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank – (credit: RaphaelRibeiro/BCB)

The Central Bank (BC) trusts that the readjustments in the basic interest rate, the Selic, will curb the rise in inflation in the short and medium terms, but, as a consequence, they should slow down the economy. In a quarterly report released yesterday, the autarchy raised the forecast for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) from 5.8% to 8.5% at the end of 2021, well above the ceiling of the target set by the government of 5, 25%. According to the BC, inflation should spread to 2022, via inflationary inertia, but will close the year at 3.7%.

In the document, the BC assesses that inflation accumulated in 12 months will reach 10.2% this quarter, but should slow down due to the inflation control instrument. Due to the increase in interest rates, the autarchy projects that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should reach 4.7% in 2021, but fall to 2.1% in 2022.

BC president Roberto Campos Neto admitted that the cycle of rising interest rates will be longer than expected, due to the persistence of inflation. “This constancy has contaminated other inflation rates, including with cores running well above the targets. The adjustment (of Selic) is necessary to address this”, he stated.

Campos Neto once again signaled that the BC will not place limits on the interest rate adjustment necessary to contain inflation. “The collection of information in the coming months will be important to determine where Selic will end up,” he said.

The latest IPCA preview points to an increase of 1.14% in September, above the 0.89% registered in August. In the year, the IPCA-15, preview of the official indicator, accumulates an increase of 7.02% and, in 12 months, of 10.05%, according to the IBGE.

According to the BC, the revision in the inflation forecast was determined, among other factors, by the change in the electricity tariff flag, which went from red level 2, in June, to the “water scarcity” flag in September.

Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, explains that a series of unexpected factors led to the increase in the BC’s forecast for inflation. “We had surprises with water scarcity, with the price of international oil, which was reflected in derivatives such as gasoline and diesel, and with the impact of climate issues on some important crops in the agricultural sector,” he said.

According to Abdelmalack, control through interest is important, but it inevitably interferes with the population’s consumption and the country’s economy. “It influences consumption, investments in companies and other factors that bring expectations of a strong slowdown in economic activity in 2022”, he completes.

Patrícia Krause, chief economist at Coface in Latin America, says that the Central Bank’s projection for the 2021 GDP is more pessimistic than the market’s. On the other hand, expectations for next year are more optimistic. “I imagine that this effect (increase in interest rates) will be felt much stronger in the 2022 economy and will cause a slowdown. This 2.1% for 2022 seems to me to be very optimistic, since market forecasts are around 1%”, he pointed out.

BC’s report explains conjunctural factors on the latest economic indicators, such as the 0.1% drop in GDP in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, which interrupted the pace of hikes started in mid-2020. In addition to climate issues and high in administered prices such as electricity and fuel, the document points out the worsening of the scenario due to the impact of the delta variant of the coronavirus in Asian countries, and falls in the industry, such as the one in the vehicle production sector, which for months has suffered from a shortage of components.