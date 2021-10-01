Belle Silva shows trouble to be able to supply a luxury car: ‘Despair’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Belle Silva shows trouble to fill up the car

Belle Silva, the wife of player Thiago Silva, lives in the United Kingdom and showed the trouble she went through to get fuel in the car. The European country is suffering from a fuel and food supply crisis and she said she was not able to put gas in her car.

She said that she had to borrow her husband’s car, as Thiago Silva owns an electric Porsche. “Thiago is not a big fan of lending his car, not even to me. But as his car is 100% electric, so he is not suffering from lack of fuel. He is going through this desert doing somersaults, while mine car has already been game over,” he says.

Shortly thereafter, she appeared on social networks driving her own car and showed a long line of vehicles in front of a gas station. “Despair,” he wrote in Stories. Despite the trouble, Belle managed to fuel her car, a Porsche valued at R$ 350 thousand.

“I can’t believe it, I did it! It’s only able to supply 35 pounds, but it’s working. Thanks to God, I got out of the red,” he said. This limitation in the amount of gasoline is due to the supply crisis that the United Kingdom has been going through since the country left the European Union and with that a shortage of truck drivers arose, which makes supply difficult.