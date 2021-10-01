Besides Cuesta, Méndez cites another Inter player responsible for his good phase and also remembers Daniel: “High level”

In a press conference granted this Thursday, Uruguayan defender Bruno Méndez reflected on the great phase he has been going through for Inter, but he insisted on sharing the merits with several teammates, such as his defensive partner Víctor Cuesta.

But Méndez also cited the Argentinean Gabriel Mercado, who, even in the same language, has helped in the day-to-day work:

“Cuesta helped me a lot, Mercado too. We speak the same language, we also play in the same part and their experience in football helps me”, said Méndez, before deepening:

“I matured a lot. I worked a lot mentally. I was one to commit many faults. It was a maturation of mine to make fewer fouls and take fewer cards. In the aerial ball, I work physically, to have a lot of power and to push myself better and win on top”.

With three straight victories and four consecutive games without conceding goals, Bruno also made a point of remembering the good stage of goalkeeper Daniel:

“It’s very important to know that we have a lot of security in the goal. Daniel is at a very high level. He’s a very good person, not only on the pitch, but off the field. I’m very happy for him and for the team”, concluded.

With Méndez among the starters, Inter returns to play this Saturday, 21:00, away from home, against Atlético-MG, which leads the championship.