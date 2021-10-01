Bil and MC Gui believe in quick elimination of Gui Araujo

In the tree house of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Bil Araújo and MC Gui isolated themselves to talk about the direction of the game and did not alleviate the attitudes of Gui Araujo – new farmer of the week – in the criticisms. reality show.

“I think if Bill hits [na roça], I do not know. It’s doing a lot of back-and-forth,” Bil opined. “Yes, I mentioned that to someone. I think I told you ‘bro, if you hit too [não volta]’, agreed MC Gui. “It’s take and go, but I like it,” added Bil.

MC Gui declared to have been friends with Gui Araujo since before the confinement, but he is not satisfied with his attitudes in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize.

Gui is a good kid, a hot kid, but I’m getting disappointed with his game. I’m not changing this idea, bro. If he’s upset with me out there, there’s no point, bro.

“Oh, bro, first he won’t even listen to me. I’m sure,” reinforced Bil.

MC Gui says that Gui Araujo advised him not to advise Erasmo Viana about his mistakes in the game. After all, the pawn is already ‘big enough’ to play your life.

He has already taken and brought with Erasmus. It was awesome, bro. Another one, he saw some mistakes in Erasmus and I also saw it because of some jokes I heard. I didn’t talk to Erasmus about it because I saw him apologizing to people. If I see it again, I’ll draw his attention and I’ll throw it at his chest.. Bill said not to speak. Like, let the guy get screwed.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality? 40.28% 40.21% 19.51% Total of 42148 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show