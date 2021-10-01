Bird that inspired the Woodpecker of the drawing is declared extinct with 22 species

On September 29, US authorities proposed the removal of 23 species from the Federal Lists of Endangered and Endangered Fauna and Flora, which means that these animals are now considered extinct — that is, there is nothing more to be done to protect them. Among them is the ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus principalis), bird that inspired the character of the famous Pica-Pau cartoon. Scientists warn that climate change and the destruction of ecosystems caused by human action will increase the rate of disappearance of species around the world.

Every species that inhabits the Earth is the result of thousands of years of evolution — mistakes and successes have adapted each organism to its habitat. Unfortunately, climate change—largely caused by human action—is faster than these animals’ ability to adapt to their environment. The list published by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) includes birds, fish, mussels and plants.

Rare record of an ivory-billed woodpecker couple, in 1935 (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

The ivory-billed woodpecker, popularly known as “The Lord’s God Bird”, was the largest woodpecker in the Americas. The last documented sighting of the species occurred in 1944, in northeastern Louisiana, USA. Since then, only a few unconfirmed reports have haunted professionals who sought to protect the bird. The new list is the largest group of animals and plants to be formally listed as extinct since the Endangered Species Act was passed in 1973.

Before that, only 11 species were declared extinct. In addition to the ivory-billed woodpecker, the new list includes a fruit bat, eleven birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish and a plant. Since 1970, bird populations in North America have declined by nearly 3 billion birds. The new list of endangered species reveals the limits of the law, which, according to experts, only recovered 3% of what was already listed. No wonder that the woodpecker, which marked the beginning of the species protection law, is now on the verge of being declared definitively extinct.

Illustration of the ivory-billed woodpecker (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

In a global scenario, the number of species documented as extinct rises to 902, but this figure is likely to be much higher. Faced with an “extinction crisis” that the Earth is going through, many species disappear even before they have a chance to be discovered, in addition to those that have not been formally identified. About 54 species have been recovered since 1975, but climate change intensifies the threats.

The list released by US authorities will remain open to public comment for the next two months. At the end of this period, the species mentioned will be officially declared extinct.

Source: Reuters, The Washington Post, AP News