Bitcoin (BTC) rises R$ 18 thousand in a few minutes and exceeds R$ 250 thousand this Friday

Bitcoin (BTC) hit a strong recovery this Friday morning (1st) that made its price take off and reach US$ 47,290, a price that had not been seen in more than two weeks. In Brazil, the Bitcoin Price Index (IPB) indicates that the currency is traded at around R$253,000 in Brazilian brokers.

The cryptocurrency had been gradually accumulating its earnings this morning and until 7:25 am, the price of the BTC was around US$44,900. Over the next 20 minutes, however, the asset soared another 6% until it reached the day’s high of $47,290.

At this pace, the market-leading cryptocurrency opens the month of October with an impressive increase of 10.1% in the last 24 hours, a valuation that rises to 12% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin’s good performance appears to be driven by a certain reassurance in the market that the US government will not follow China’s example and clamp down on trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The president of the United States Central Bank (FED), Jerome Powell, said on Thursday (30) that the government has no intention of banning bitcoin, but stressed the importance of regulating stablecoins.

The good news helped the total market value of cryptocurrencies reach the week’s best level of $2 trillion as most altcoins took advantage of bitcoin’s momentum to also appreciate in value.

Graph shows this Friday’s trigger

Ethereum and BNB come with Bitcoin

Ethereum (ETH) returned to maintain its price above the important level of US$ 3,000 this Friday. Rising 8.4% in the last 24 hours, ether is trading at $3,215, its best price in more than two weeks.

The Binance Coin (BNB) is the Top 10 cryptocurrency that registers the biggest growth of the day of 10.3%, now worth US$ 410.

With the exception of DYDX and LEO, all the other top 100 cryptocurrencies in the market are up this Friday. Among the altcoins that accumulate the best gains of the day are Solana (+9%), XRP (+8.5%), Polkadot (+10.6%), and Cardano (+6.5%) and Dogecoin (+ 6.4%).