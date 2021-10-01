Bitcoin shoots up and approaches US$ 50,000, understand why

Bitcoin has soared more than 10% in the last 24 hours, from $42,990 to $47.920, after the president of the US central bank said he did not intend to follow China and ban Bitcoin.

On Thursday (30), as reported first hand by livecoins, During a two-hour meeting with members of the House Financial Services Committee, US Central Bank President Jerome Powell said he does not intend to ban cryptocurrencies as China has done.

The comments came two days after he asked Congress for legislative consultation and support to develop the digital dollar.

Members of the cryptocurrency community speculated that the establishment of a digital currency at the US central bank, or CBDC, would lead to a ban on cryptocurrencies, as recently seen in China, but Powell’s observations suggest otherwise.

bull market

The comment is positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, as regulatory risks have put material pressure on market sentiment following the recent crackdown in China.

Most cryptocurrencies are on the rise after Powell’s comments. Ethereum has managed to settle above $3,000, Dogecoin has settled above the resistance level at $0.20, while Shiba Inu is trying to settle above $0.0000073.

Sentiment in the cryptocurrency community looks optimistic, with many analysts and traders referring to October as “Uptober” on Twitter – a newly coined slang, representing expectations of a price hike this month.

October is a seasonally optimistic period, and bitcoin’s recent stability amid stock market losses and China’s general ban is reminiscent of the cryptocurrency’s resilience in the face of negative news.

High

Bitcoin is currently below the 200-day moving average, where there is also a lot of resistance. Needless to say, this needs to be broken and then turned into support for the movement to continue on the rise.

Until this last move, there was actually some concern that the 50-day moving average would cross back to the 200-day moving average and thus negate the only recent golden cross – a move that could have made the asset’s rally very difficult. digital.