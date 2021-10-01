Black Widow | Scarlett Johansson and Disney end legal fight

Controversy that shook the industry a few months ago, the legal fight between scarlett johansson and Walt Disney Studios involving an alleged breach of contract in the hybrid release of ‘Black Widow‘ has been resolved.

The terms of the agreement, however, were not disclosed.

‎”I’m glad I resolved our differences with Disney”, said Johansson. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and really enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration.”‎

‎The President of Disney Studios, Alan Bergman, added: “I am delighted that we have reached a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding the ‘Black Widow’. We appreciate your contributions to ‎‎Marvel‎‎ Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of future projects, including ‘‎‎Tower of Terror’.”‎

“The lawsuit was filed by the actress in July in Los Angeles Superior Court, where she alleged that Disney sacrificed box office potential to boost its new streaming service, Disney+. The studio countered that Johansson had already received $20 million for the film.

‘Black Widow’ raised $379 million worldwide, and $120 million in Disney+ Premier Access.