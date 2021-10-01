BlueStacks X lets you play mobile games directly from the browser

Thanks to this it will be possible to have access to these games on Xbox consoles

O Bluestacks is a widely used program for those who need to use applications Android through the computer, now the developer, who has the same name, announced the newest BlueStacks X, a The world’s first cloud-based game streaming platform for mobile games. The novelty is now available for those interested and can be used across multiple devices through the platform’s official website.

This novelty was developed by Bluestacks along with the now.gg using a hybrid cloud technology, which allows the cloud to load and offload portions of compute and graphics rendering to multiple endpoints, thus managing to significantly reduce the costs that the company will have with the cloud. Thanks to this technology, the BlueStacks X, which is still in beta testing, can be a completely free platform.

The operation is also very simplified and need only a browser capable of rendering native graphics, a Bluestacks it is also making its own client available to interested users. A very positive point of this platform is the facility for games to work on it, not needing any kind of adaptation by developers.

The native client of BlueStacks X is available for Windows 11, Windows 10 and previous versions of Windows. It is possible to access the service easily also through the browser on devices iOS, Android, Windows 11, Mac, Chromebooks and in some smart TVs. Something interesting about this news is that it too is able to run on the newest Xbox Edge, allowing you to play some mobile games directly through the consoles.



O BlueStacks X can also be accessed by users of BlueStacks App Player. This new version can also be added via Bots in Discord.. the emulator already has over 200 games and several new titles are being added every week.

But what is Bluestack?

O bluestack is an emulator that allows the adaptation of Android games for PC and leading global platform for mobile gaming. But more than that, you can also have access to many other mobile apps from your computer. Do you have an app you like to use, such as a diary or for physical exercise? They can be accessed on PC through Bluestack.

Source: Connected World