BlueStacks X the first free cloud gaming service for Android and iOS

BlueStacks X is the only cloud gaming service on the market to offer free streaming of mobile games across multiple platforms and devices. The service is available now and can be used on Windows 10 and 11, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook and Raspberry Pi.

BlueStacks Inc., a platform known for adapting Android games to the PC, announced this week the launch of BlueStacks X (beta), the world’s first cloud-based game streaming service for mobile gaming.

BlueStacks X (beta) is based on hybrid cloud technology, built in partnership with now.gg, the sister company to BlueStacks. This hybrid cloud service allows the cloud to load and offload portions of compute and graphics rendering to multiple endpoints, dramatically reducing cloud costs and allowing users to enjoy a completely free service.

The entire service can be easily utilized through its own client or browsers capable of rendering native graphics. The technology works transparently and does not require any integration by game developers.

BlueStacks X (beta) can be accessed via the mobile browser on iOS, Android, Windows 11, Mac, Chromebooks and even some smart TVs. The BlueStacks X native client is available for Windows 11, Windows 10 and earlier versions of Windows. BlueStacks X can also be accessed by BlueStacks App Player users and even via Bots in Discord.

The platform already has over 200 games and new titles will be added weekly, including a large collection of RPG and strategy games, with more genres being added in the future.

Click here and access the service.

