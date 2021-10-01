BNDES cancels JBS share sale process (JBSS3)

(disclosure)

SAO PAULO – BNDESPar informed that it has formalized the cancellation of the potential secondary public offering of shares in the slaughterhouse JBS (JBSS3).

In a relevant fact this Friday (1), JBS stated that it received, on September 30, a letter from the BNDES with the conclusion of the process, which provided for the distribution of shares with restricted placement efforts in Brazil and placement efforts in Brazil. abroad in accordance with applicable registration exemptions.

“BNDESPAR also informed that the consortium of banks contracted for this purpose was also communicated”, he added.

According to information from JBS, on September 13, BNDESPar held a share of 23.16% of the company’s capital.

This Friday, JBS shares opened higher, advancing 2.7%, quoted at R$ 38.07, around 10:30 am. In 2021, in turn, the shares appreciated by more than 62%.

Along with other meatpacking companies, JBS shares were among the biggest highs on the Ibovespa in September.

The shortage of beef at a time of recovery in global demand means that Brazilian slaughterhouses have good prospects, according to analysts.

