board denies conversation with Paulinho and denies agent

Corinthians did not contact defensive midfielder Paulinho to discuss a possible return of the player to the Parque São Jorge club. Although he does not refute the athlete’s interest in football, football director Roberto de Andrade denied information that he had recently negotiated the terms of a contract with anyone to repatriate the midfielder.

“We didn’t talk to Paulinho due to the fact that in this Championship [Brasileiro] there is no more subscription. If it works out with him or any other player, it will be from January. We can talk to him, but there’s nothing closed for the time being,” said the Corinthians top hat in a virtual interview on CT Joaquim Grava.

Last night (29), businessman André Cury had said during his participation in a live that the number 8 shirt was set with Corinthians. Recently, Paulinho terminated his contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, and became free on the market. However, the player is unable to play in Brazilian football this season due to the closing of the international transfer window.

Regarding the businessman’s speech, Roberto de Andrade explained that the representative of defensive midfielder Paulinho in Brazil is agent Giuliano Bertolucci. Cury, although he works with several other athletes and is an influential businessman in the ball market, has no relationship with a possible negotiation between Corinthians and the midfielder.

“André Cury has nothing to do with Paulinho and Corinthians. There is no negotiation with Paulinho and André Cury involved. The only representative of Paulinho in Brazil is Giuliano Bertolucci. conversation,” sentenced the Corinthians director.