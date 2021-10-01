Board speaks on renewal sent by Gabriel Pereira and Du Queiroz; double have short bond

The Corinthians board spoke on Thursday about the contract renewals of Du Queiroz and Gabriel Pereira, who have a short relationship with the club. The defensive midfielder/lateral until February 28, 2022, while the attacking midfielder until March 31 of next year.

“It’s already underway, we’ve talked more than once with the representatives of the two athletes. Soon we’re going to make these new contracts for them. But it’s already been talked about, it’s well under way,” guaranteed soccer director Roberto de Andrade.

Gabriel Pereira, one of Corinthians’ standouts in recent games, will be able to sign a pre-contract with any other club as of this Friday, when the 20-year-old player will be exactly six months away from the end of his relationship with Corinthians.

The possibility for any athlete to sign a pre-contract within six months of the end of the current contract is contained in Article 25 of the National Regulation for Registration and Transfer of Soccer Athletes, a document updated annually by the CBF.

“Professional athletes will only be free to enter into a special sports work contract or pre-contract with a new club after the expiration of their last contract or within the final 6 (six) months of its validity”, says the regulation.

Du Queiroz, in turn, has been able to sign a pre-contract with another club for about a month, as the 21-year-old midfielder/back-back bond is only five months.

