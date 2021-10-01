Bodybuilding in old age: benefits, care and exercises | health

Bodybuilding doesn’t work for seniors, right? Wrong! While there is a lot of speculation about bodybuilding aimed at seniors, this is a damaging myth. After all, training with loads to gain strength and muscle hypertrophy, so valued by young people seeking aesthetics and quality of life, are essential when seeking healthy aging. However, along the way, some of the most common problems found in the elderly may arise that make it difficult to implement daily strength training, such as the accumulation of diseases throughout life, the increased risk of injuries and lack of adherence to training programs. In addition, the limitations arising from the pandemic further distanced the elderly from routine exercise practice.

O Me Athlete he spoke with geriatrician and general practitioner Rodrigo Buksman and physical education professional Alexandre Barcellos to better understand the benefits and care required when it comes to weight training in the elderly. Barcellos also shows an eight-exercise workout for seniors to do at the gym.

– Weight training in this scenario, in addition to helping to preserve functional independence, is related to a concept that is much debated in scientific circles: morbidity compression. When we talk about longevity, it’s not just about living longer, we need to live longer with quality! That is, no morbidities (diseases, disabilities). In this way, “compressing morbidities” through physical activity allows us to reach our age limit and enjoy life to the full. So the popularized motto in English is “exercise is medicine”. “exercise is medicine”, should be followed even in the most advanced ages as a precious investment in health – points out the geriatrician.

Benefits of bodybuilding in old age

Increased longevity; Maintenance of autonomy and functional independence; Weight loss; Improved fitness; Well-being and self-esteem improvement; Improved balance, reducing falls; Combat sarcopenia, muscle loss associated with aging; Prevention and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases (tendinitis, tendinosis, arthritis, arthrosis); bone (osteopenia, osteoporosis); metabolic (diabetes, hypercholesterolemia); cardiovascular (hypertension); respiratory (asthma, bronchitis); mental (Alzheimer); of the central nervous system (parkinson); among others; Improved immune system; Pain relief; Greater opportunity for socializing

Much more than gaining muscle, the elderly who do weight training strengthen ligaments, tendons and joints throughout the body, which provides more stability and greater control of body movements, as well as helping to reduce joint pain. From practice, daily tasks can be done in a more confident and safe way, which guarantees more independence for the elderly. Added to this, there is even an increase in the socialization of people in this age group, who can sometimes be more reclusive or alone at this stage of life. In other words, working out goes far beyond aesthetic gains, being an excellent alternative to stay healthy in old age.

According to Rodrigo Buksman, seniors who wish to start the practice of weight training should pay attention to some points, such as adequate equipment, hydration and a diet with a balanced amount of protein. The training must be designed and supervised by trained professionals, taking into account the clinical history and restrictions existing in each case.

– Before starting to work out, it is essential that the elderly make a clinical assessment with their trusted doctor to determine if there are decompensated diseases, adjust medications and assess the need for additional screening tests (“check-up”). Pre-existing diseases and the degree of strength versus individual frailty determine the modality and intensity of the exercises, as well as the restrictions of the same, being necessary to evaluate to know the limits for each individual of this age group – explains the geriatrician.

Below, check out some important precautions related to bodybuilding in old age:

Before starting to work out, the elderly should see their trusted doctor to check if there are restrictions on weight training;

It is extremely important to be monitored by a physical education professional during the process of this activity;

Stretching exercises are essential for physical practice, helping to perform movements (more flexibility) and thus preventing discomfort and/or injuries;

Also, when muscles are loose and flexible, they are less prone to injury, and the elderly person will have a better overall range of motion;

Just as it is important to warm up the muscles before the start of training, at the end of it you should also do relaxation exercises;

Being careful about the correct diet and hydration is very important when talking about gains from physical activity. Therefore, food must be balanced, balancing all food groups;

The training equipment must be adequate to the individualities and restrictions of each person, and it is important to pay attention to this aspect.

8 gym exercises for seniors

The physical education professional and personal trainer Alexandre Barcellos presents eight options for bodybuilding exercises with equipment for beginners without physical restrictions to practice, and it is worth emphasizing once again that the monitoring of a trained professional is essential. Check out the exercises below, which should be done three times a week, with two sets of 10 to 15 repetitions each:

1. Straight abs on machine

2. Pulley supine pull

3. Free squat on the bench

6. Neutral footprint row on the machine

8. Triceps on cross bar W

