Bolsa Família has a new application with login by CPF; see how to download

Last week, Caixa Econômica Federal launched a new version of Bolsa Família application. Through the app, the beneficiary can consult the Bolsa Família calendar in 2021, as well as consult the other installments released in previous months and check the detailed payment statements.

Now, with the new update, access to the Bolsa Família application is now carried out using the Individual Taxpayer Registration Number (CPF) and the password used in Caixa’s applications.

Another feature of the app is the consultation for beneficiaries who are temporarily receiving Emergency Assistance, who will be able to check the status of the benefit directly on the app. Caixa emphasizes that the information provided refers to the last 12 years and that the application also allows the beneficiary to clarify doubts.

According to Caixa, the Bolsa Família application has already received more than 200 thousand downloads in its new version. See below how to download.

How to download the Bolsa Família application

The new Bolsa Família application is available for download on both platforms:

After downloading the application, just fill in the CPF number and password to consult the information regarding the benefit. The password to access the Bolsa Família application it is the same used in other Caixa applications, such as FGTS, Lotteries and Caixa Trabalhador. Whoever is accessing the application for the first time can register the password in the option “Are you new here? Register”.

If the beneficiary is registered and has forgotten the password, he or she can inform the CPF number and click on the option “Recover password”. Other information can be consulted by calling 0800-726-0207.

Bolsa Família Calendar in September

In September, Bolsa Família beneficiaries are receiving the 6th and penultimate installment of Emergency Aid 2021. For this group, deposits started on September 17th for applicants with final NIS 1. The payment schedule continues until the 30th September when recipients with final NIS 0 are received.

Dates of the 6th installment for Bolsa Família NIS final digit Payday 1 September 17th two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 24th 7 september 27th 8 September 28th 9 September 29th 0 September 30th

How do I know if I’ve been approved for Bolsa Família?

After enrolling in the Cadastro Único, citizens can find out if they have been approved to receive Bolsa Família through the letter sent by the Ministry of Citizenship. If you do not receive the document, citizens can look for the sector responsible for the program in their city – the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) or another sector of the City Hall – or call the Caixa Citizen Service on 0800 726 0207 .

To avoid having the benefit of Family allowance blocked it is important that the subscriber always keep your registration up to date. This means that the Family Responsible – the person who registered with the CRAS – constantly updates the address, contact telephone number, income or any modification in the family group, whether it is the birth or death of someone, marriage, separation, adoption, etc.

If there is no change, the registration must be updated every two years. It is also important that the family meets some requirements to continue receiving the benefit, they are:

Ensure school attendance of at least 85% for children and adolescents aged 6 to 15 years and 75% for adolescents aged 16 and 17;

Attend prenatal consultations according to the schedule recommended by the Ministry of Health (MS), in the case of pregnant women;

Participate in educational activities offered by the Ministry of Health on breastfeeding and healthy eating, in the case of nursing mothers (breastfeeding mothers);

Keep the vaccination card for children from 0 to 7 years old up to date;

Monitor the health of women aged 14 to 44 years.

In any case, if the beneficiary has his or her Bolsa Família canceled or blocked, it is necessary to look for the responsible sector where the enrollment in the program was made to verify the status of the benefit.