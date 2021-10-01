Bolsonaro, Lira and Guedes meet at Alvorada to discuss fuel prices | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro met this Friday (1st) at the Palácio da Alvorada, official residence of the Presidency, with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

After the meeting, Lira published a message on a social network in which she informed that, at the meeting, fuel prices and the “economic agenda” were discussed. The meeting at Alvorada was not included in Bolsonaro’s official agenda, released by the Presidency of the Republic.

Successive increases have made fuel prices charged at service stations more expensive and pressured higher inflation.

“At a meeting now with President Bolsonaro and with Minister Paulo Guedes to discuss not only fuel prices but also the economy’s agenda. As I told the leaders, we will spend the weekend in conversations and negotiations,” published Lira.

Also on the social network, Lira mentioned the approval, by the Chamber, of the project that creates the Social Gas, which helps low-income families to buy cooking gas. The proposal still needs to be voted on by the Senate and sanctioned by Bolsonaro.

According to the text, the value of the benefit must be fixed every six months and will be at least half the average national price of a 13-kilogram cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The average value of the cylinder in the third week of September was R$ 98.70.

Bolsonaro has admitted that the amount charged for a liter of gasoline at gas stations is high and pressures the rise of inflation in the country. He, however, tries to put the governors as the main responsible for the problem due to the rates of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), a state tax.

This week, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, said that the price policy of the state-owned company, which takes into account the value of a barrel of oil abroad and the rate of the dollar, will be maintained.

Arthur Lira criticizes Petrobras’ policy and states that “Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7 and gas at R$120”.