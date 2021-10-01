Bolsonaro questions the vaccine and suggests that Queiroga used an ineffective drug

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) again today questioned the effectiveness of vaccines — the best way to contain the pandemic — suggesting, without evidence, that drugmakers had some “commercial interest” behind the booster shot. He also insinuated that Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who is in quarantine in the United States, used ineffective drugs against covid-19.

“Why this pressure for vaccine? Is there commercial interest? Was not enough one or two doses? If you have a third one, it has to be free. Isn’t it a consumer’s right?”, said Bolsonaro during his weekly live, calling into question the importance of vaccination.

When speaking of a supposed “pressure” for the third dose, the president misleadingly treats the real picture of the application of the booster dose.

Until now, the booster dose is being applied to the elderly — which even became a policy of the Ministry of Health itself, released on Tuesday (28). The government had already announced, in August, the third dose for seniors over 70 years old and immunosuppressed, such as people with cancer or who have undergone transplants. The state of São Paulo is also applying the reinforcement in health professionals.

The indication of a booster dose for the entire population still needs further studies.

Queiroga case

The president also suggested that minister Marcelo Queiroga, infected with covid-19, would have undergone “initial treatment” – or “early treatment”, as he used to call it – in the US, where he is undergoing quarantine.

At live Last week, the president had already used Queiroga’s case to cast unfounded suspicion about covid-19 vaccines. All immunizations being applied in Brazil are safe, effective and approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

I want the press, when Queiroga returns to Brazil… You won’t have the courage to ask, but there will be a reporter who will. Mr Marcelo Queiroga, you are vaccinated with both doses, you are a man who has never been seen without a mask in Brazil and he contracted the virus. Nobody wants to say that the vaccine is useless. Ask him if he had any initial treatment in the US.

Jair Bolsonaro, during live

Wanted by UOL, the Ministry of Health only reported that Queiroga “took the medications prescribed by the doctor”, without specifying which ones. He also stated that the minister is doing well and has been without symptoms of covid-19 for more than one, having carried out a new test today. The result should come out “in the coming days”, according to the folder.

There is still no proven effective treatment for the initial phase of covid-19. The lie is recurrent in Bolsonaro’s statements.

The best way to fight the virus is through vaccination — which, although it does not prevent the individual from contracting and transmitting the disease, reduces the chances of hospitalization and death. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain social isolation measures, the use of masks and constant hand hygiene.

misinformation

When questioning the importance of vaccination, Bolsonaro also said that the vaccine “is not recommended” for those who have already been infected because, according to him, whoever contracted the coronavirus “has more antibodies than any vaccine” – which is not proven in the case of Covid-19. The president often uses this argument to justify the fact that he has not yet been immunized.

Contrary to what Bolsonaro says, even those who have already been infected with covid-19 need to be vaccinated, since it is still unknown how long the immunity generated by the contagion lasts, nor the extent of protection against new variants — these issues are still being studied.

Also, it is possible to get covid-19 more than once. A recent study by the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), the US public health agency, says that unvaccinated people have twice the risk of reinfection.

To justify his statements, the president cited an article in the newspaper El País about infected people generating antibodies for the rest of their lives, based on a scientific article published in the journal Nature. However, Bolsonaro omitted that the publication claims that the presence of antibodies in the body does not always mean that the person is immune to reinfection and that the study did not identify whether they can neutralize the coronavirus variants.