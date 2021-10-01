Bolsonaro suggests regulatory fund to stabilize fuel prices

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday (30.Sep.2021) that the government may study the possibility of creating a regulatory fund with Petrobras dividends paid to the Union. The proposal would be to cushion the fluctuation in fuel prices.

In his weekly live, Bolsonaro said he had a conversation about the subject with the president of the BNDES, Gustavo Montezano. “I came talking to Montezano today on the plane. He is president of BNDES. [Vim] taking tips from him [sobre] what we can do. It’s about creating a regulatory fund, it’s about seeing Petrobras’ profits, that came to the federal government, to us“, he said.

The president quoted the value “billionaire” received by the government with dividends from the state-owned company. “Nobody is going to get their hands on anything. Could it be that this money from Petrobras that came to us is –I am not saying– that it is a billionaire profit, we cannot convert and go to this regulatory fund?“, he said.

According to Bolsonaro, the fund would “box” at times when the price of fuel is low and stabilized and would dampen any adjustments. “Every time you raise you do not re-raise the entire raise or not re-raise at all. You make cash when it is lower and when it rises, with this cash, you compensate for this readjustment up ahead“, he said.

The Chief Executive stated that there is “a complex tangle of legislation on the fuel issue”, but that will not interfere with Petrobras’ pricing policy. “If I tabulate, it complicate“, he said.

During the live broadcast, Bolsonaro again defended a fixed value for the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) of fuels. The president reaffirmed that there is double taxation in the incidence of the tax.

On Tuesday (28.Sep), on a trip with Bolsonaro in Alagoas, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that a fixed value proposal for the ICMS would be discussed in the Legislative.

In February, the government sent out a project with the aim of determining a fixed charge per liter of fuel. Currently, ICMS is charged on top of the price of fuel and each state has the power to set the rate.

Lira’s announcement came after Petrobras informed the readjustment of diesel prices at refineries by 8.89%, around R$ 0.25 per liter. The state-owned company also announced on Wednesday (September 29) that it will allocate R$ 300 million to a social program that will help low-income families to buy cooking gas.