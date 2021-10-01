Bolsonaro suggests using Petrobras dividends in fund to hold fuel prices

President Jair Bolsonaro in speech (Photo: Alan Santos/PR)

In his weekly broadcast on social networks on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned on Thursday (30), in a live broadcast on social networks, the possibility of transferring dividends from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) to a regulatory fund that can modulate the rise in fuels, today one of the villains of inflation.

According to the Chief Executive, he discussed the possibility with the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano. “We have to look for a solution for this”, said Bolsonaro, regarding the advance in fuel prices.

“I came talking to Montezano, today, on the plane, the president of the BNDES, getting tips from him, what we can do. It’s about creating a regulatory fund, it’s about seeing Petrobras make a profit… Those who come to the federal government, for us, no one is going to get their hands on anything… Is this money from Petrobras that comes to us – is it, I’m asking, I’m not saying – which is billionaire profit, can’t we convert to this regulatory fund?”, asked the president. “Every time you give a raise, you don’t repost every raise, or not reraise at all. You make snare drums when you are more on the bass and when you come up, with this snare, it makes up for the readjustment up front”, he added.

The possibility of creating a regulatory fund, which mitigates the impact of fluctuations in the international market on fuel prices, was already suggested yesterday by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The congressman said that the measure would not change Petrobras’ pricing policy, explained today by Bolsonaro to his supporters during the live. “You keep asking, how can we be self-sufficient (in oil) and pay the price on the international market? It’s something that was right back there,” said the president, who also mentioned the fight against waste with rental contracts as a way to reduce the value of fuel. “With Silva and Luna, we are attacking on another front: Petrobras’ waste.”

Also present at the live broadcast, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, suggested increasing the value of the reference interval for fuel adjustment as a possible solution to the impasse. “The impact would be smaller and would give more flexibility,” he said. “All the measures that can be studied by the government are being studied”, he guaranteed.

Bolsonaro usually throws high fuel prices into the lap of governors, attributing the phenomenon to the incidence of ICMS on the product. Today, he declared that the percentage reduction in the tax, already announced by Roraima, does not solve the problem. “It is not the solution, the solution is for each State to have its fixed value”, he said.

With Lira’s support, the government defends a project under consideration in Congress to fix the nominal value of the ICMS, one of the main sources of income in the States, and not just the rate. “Lira is the president of the Chamber, but he doesn’t have the power that many people think he has, he doesn’t rule, he leads”, the president nodded to his ally. “Inside the parliament, there will be the lobby of many governors,” he added, on the agenda for fixing the ICMS. “I don’t want trouble with the governor.”

The president also stated that diesel is expensive, but below the world average. “I can’t do a miracle, some want me to interfere with the pen stroke, keep the price down there, if I do that, chaos sets in,” acknowledged the president.

Bolsonaro took advantage of the live to make it clear that he will not interfere with the pricing policy: “if I fix it, it complicates the situation”.

rationing

Earlier on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro said, in an interview with CNN Brasil, that he does not believe there will be a need for energy rationing in the country, but he urged the population to adopt economic measures.

“We don’t believe in rationing, but I always ask the population, can you turn off a light now in your house, help us,” he said.

The president affirmed that the country was forced to enact a flag above the red one and that this is not “evil of the government”.

The federal government started to take several measures to minimize the risk of blackout, with the reconnection of thermoelectric plants, which produce more expensive energy.

In an interview with Jovem Pan radio on Monday, the president had said, however, that it would not be possible to guarantee that the country would not experience a power blackout in the coming months, despite government studies showing that regular supply would be guaranteed.

(with State Content)

