Bolsonaro suggests using Petrobras dividends in fund to insure fuels Por Estadão Contents



Bolsonaro suggests using Petrobras dividends in fund to insure fuel



President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned this Thursday, 30, in a live broadcast on social networks, the possibility of transferring dividends from Petrobras (SA:) to a regulatory fund that can modulate the rise in fuel prices, currently one of the villains of inflation. According to the Chief Executive, he discussed the possibility with the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano. “We have to find a solution for this,” said Bolsonaro, regarding the advance in fuel prices.

“I’ve been talking to Montezano today, on the plane, the president of the BNDES, taking tips from him, what we can do. It’s to create a regulatory fund, it’s to see a profit for Petrobras… The one that comes to the federal government, to we, no one is going to get our hands on anything… Is this money from Petrobras that comes to us – is it, I’m asking, I’m not saying – that it’s a billionaire profit, we can’t convert it to this regulatory fund?”, asked the president. “Every time you give a raise, you don’t re-raise every raise, or don’t re-raise at all. You snare when you’re more in the bass and when you go up, with this snare, you make up for the readjustment ahead,” he added.

The possibility of creating a regulatory fund, which mitigates the impact of fluctuations in the international market on fuel prices, was already suggested yesterday by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The congressman said that the measure would not change Petrobras’ pricing policy, explained today by Bolsonaro to his supporters during the live. “You keep asking, how can we be self-sufficient (in ) and pay the price of the international market? It’s a right thing back there,” said the president, who also cited the fight against waste with rental contracts as a way to reduce the value of fuels. “With Silva and Luna, we are attacking on another front: Petrobras’ waste.”

Also present at the live broadcast, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, suggested increasing the value of the reference interval for fuel adjustment as a possible solution to the impasse. “The impact would be smaller and would give more flexibility,” he said. “All the measures that can be studied by the government are being studied”, he guaranteed.

Bolsonaro usually throws high fuel prices into the lap of governors, attributing the phenomenon to the incidence of ICMS on the product. Today, he declared that the percentage reduction in the tax, already announced by Roraima, does not solve the problem. “It’s not the solution, the solution is for each state to have its fixed value,” he said.

With Lira’s support, the government defends a project under consideration in Congress to fix the nominal value of the ICMS, one of the main sources of income in the States, and not just the rate. “Lira is the president of the Chamber, but he doesn’t have the power that many people think he has, he doesn’t rule, he leads,” the president nodded to his ally. “Inside the parliament, there will be the lobby of many governors,” he added, regarding the agenda for fixing the ICMS. “I don’t want trouble with the governor.”

The president also stated that diesel is expensive, but below the world average. “I can’t do a miracle, some want me to interfere in the stroke, keep the price down, if I do that, chaos sets in,” acknowledged the president.