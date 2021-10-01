Bolsonaro suggests using Petrobras dividends in fund to stabilize fuel prices – 09/30/2021 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) suggested the creation of a “regulatory fund” to stabilize fuel prices using Petrobras dividends paid to the Union.

Citing the idea, Bolsonaro said that “no one is going to get their hands on anything”.

The president stated, in his weekly live this Thursday (30), that he had discussed the proposal with the president of the BNDES, Gustavo Montezano.

“I came talking to Montezano today on the plane, taking tips from him [sobre] what we can do. It’s creating a regulatory fund, seeing Petrobras’ profits that came to the federal government, to us… no one is going to get their hands on anything,” he declared.

“Could it be that this money from Petrobras that came to us… is it —I’m not saying—that it’s a billionaire profit, can’t we convert and go to this regulatory fund? Every time you give a raise, you don’t pass on the entire increase; or don’t pass on any raise. You make cash when you’re more at the bass and when you rise, with this cash, you make up for this readjustment up ahead,” he said.

Bolsonaro’s allies point out that the rise in the prices of fuel and cooking gas has become one of the main concerns of the Palácio do Planalto. The fear is that the persistence of prices will advance through the election year and create yet another difficulty for the reelection project of the president.

On Wednesday (29), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the establishment of a stabilization fund that does not interfere with Petrobras’ pricing policy is being studied. According to him, the resources could be fed with dividends transferred mainly to the Union or with resources from pre-salt gas.

At this Thursday’s live, Bolsonaro defended again the project that changes the ICMS charge on fuels. He said he hopes governors will work against the measure.

“Inside Parliament, on the contrary, there will be the lobby of many governors”, he argued.

The theme of fuels occupied a good part of the representative’s broadcast on social networks.

He referred to the recent readjustment made in diesel oil and the impact of this correction on truck drivers.

“Of course [os caminhoneiros] are upset about this new adjustment by Petrobras. It weighs a lot, we know that. I want you to understand where I can go. if i table [o preço] complicates the situation.”

Bolsonaro also defended Petrobras’ decision to invest in a social program to guarantee the purchase of cooking gas by socially vulnerable families.

Petrobras said on Wednesday that it will invest R$300 million in the program.

“We are trying to solve the problems. Petrobras should announce in the next few days, I hope it becomes a reality, a policy of delivering a gas canister every two months to the Bolsa Família staff. It is a help, an encouragement,” stated Bolsonaro.