Bolsonaro tries to evade responsibility and blames Dilma for high on the electricity bill

President Jair Bolsonaro once again tried to evade responsibility for the economic crisis that Brazil has been going through since the beginning of his term. In Belo Horizonte (MG), where he spoke this Thursday 30 in allusion to the thousand days of government, the former captain sought to blame Dilma Rousseff (PT) for the high registered in electricity bills. The PT member left the presidency five years ago, in 2016. In the meantime, Brazil was governed by Michel Temer (MDB), now close to Bolsonaro.

“Mrs. Dilma Rousseff, in order to look good on the tape, with one pen she reduced the electricity. When the bill came to pay… Because if we wouldn’t have blackouts in Brazil… The bills were readjusted. I’m not dodging my responsibility,” said Bolsonaro, shortly after trying to dodge his responsibility.

The president also again blamed the PT for the rise in fuel prices. According to him, previous administrations would have ‘left a hole’ in Petrobras for the current government to pay.

“Petrobras, which we complain about the price of fuel, we complain with reason. Only in refineries that were announced and were not built, the loss left for us was 230 billion reais. You are paying this bill”, he said, without providing other details that would corroborate the thesis.

Jair Bolsonaro also again blamed governors, the pandemic and the lockdown by the rise in the price of food in Brazil. As he said, his government was not to blame and inflation would be a consequence felt around the world.

“Today we also complain about inflation in Brazil, which is high. Yes it is quite high, but what is the consequence of that? Why this imbalance? It comes only recently, from March of last year, when we saw the policy of ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later’”, he highlighted.

protest and boos

During the event, Bolsonaro was even interrupted by a protester protesting against the government. The woman, whose image was not shown by official broadcasts, was booed by supporters of the president.

“I won’t offend this lady who uttered those words that I couldn’t understand,” she stated, then said twice that the woman was not intelligent.

After the episode, Bolsonaro repeated what he said in a recent interview, which he will be happy to debate with Lula if both are candidates in 2022. “Let’s compare his 12 years with four in my government.”

Even before starting his speech, Bolsonaro had already intervened at the event, displaying a toy rifle, as if shooting into the air, next to a child dressed as a policeman. In the episode, he went to the rostrum and justified saying that ‘this is how his generation was created’.

