Bolsonaro wants Petrobras’ price ‘regulatory fund’ using company profit | Economy

reproduction The matter was discussed with the president of the BNDES and the objective is to avoid price hikes

In the search for solutions to insure fuel prices, President Jair Bolsonaro is evaluating the possibility of creating a regulatory fund with the portion of Petrobras’ profits that belongs to the federal government. Bolsonaro stated that he had a conversation in this regard with the president of the National Development and Social Bank (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano, this Thursday afternoon, on his return from his trip to Belo Horizonte (MG).

“I’ve been talking to Montezano, getting tips from him about what we can do. It’s creating a regulatory fund, seeing Petrobras’ profits that came to the federal government, to us. Nobody is going to get their hands on anything. this money from Petrobras that came to us, will it be, I’m not saying, can’t we convert and go to this regulatory fund?”, said the president in his live on Thursday, as a hypothesis to be studied.

And he explained how he plans to implement this idea.

“Every time there is an increase (in fuel) you do not pass on the entire increase. Or do not pass on any increase. You make a cash when it is lower and when it rises, with this cash, you compensate for this readjustment ahead,” he stated .

Bolsonaro also stated that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), undertook to put to a vote the Executive’s project that foresees the nominal value of the ICMS charge for the fuel. The two, Lira and Bolsonaro, are in tune with the idea that in order to reduce the value of fuel, it is necessary to change this state tax.

Lira repeated Bolsonaro this week and blamed the governors, whom he called “insensitive”. The president is also afraid of facing lobbying from the heads of state executives.

“I was with Arthur Lira and he said that he puts it to a vote this week or the next. There will be a lobby of many governors. It is necessary to comply with the 2001 constitutional amendment that says that the ICMS must have a fixed nominal value. We need predictability. “, said the president.

Bolsonaro also dealt with Petrobras’ action to distribute a gas cylinder every two months to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. He said “to wait” for the company to carry out this initiative.

“Petrobras should announce, I hope it becomes a reality, that every two months it will deliver a gas canister to the Bolsa Família staff. It’s a help, it’s an encouragement. A lot of people really don’t have the conditions.”