Bowel cancer: Ophir Loyola calls for prevention | They | Online Diary

Cramps and bleeding were the first signs noticed by the housekeeper, Antônia Almeida, 53, a resident of 40 Horas, in Ananindeua. It took about eight months between the first symptoms and the diagnosis of cancer in the large intestine. Under treatment at Ophir Loyola Hospital (HOL), she celebrates her last chemotherapy session, three months after the surgical procedure to remove the tumor, in June this year.

HOL joins the September Green campaign, which aims to raise society’s awareness of the symptoms of large bowel cancer and preventive care, especially with regard to food. The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimated 41 thousand new cases for each year of the 2020-2022 triennium in the country, the disease ranks fourth in the Northern region, where the estimate is 1,100 new cases in 2021.

Old age can increase risk of falling at home

In Pará, 470 cases are estimated, with a risk of 4.50 cases per 100,000 men; and 6.33 per 100,000 women. As of September 27, 385 patients were being treated for bowel cancer at Ophir Loyola Hospital.

“I felt a lot of pain, I took exams and they didn’t indicate anything. Until the colonoscopy indicated. I lost a lot of weight, went from 68kg to 40kg. Thank God I know I’m operated on because I can see the scar and I’m still wearing the colostomy bag. But I don’t feel pain or weakness. I have already recovered 10kg. I recommend that, at the first signs, the person immediately seeks a doctor, because it is the specialist who says what he has”, said Antônia Almeida.

Alessandro França, head of Oncology Surgery at HOL, explains that the symptoms vary according to where the cancer develops, since the large intestine is a long organ. “The main symptoms are bleeding together with feces, anemia, tiredness, dyspnea with little exertion, there may also be changes in bowel habits with evolution to diarrhea or constipation, or their alternation. There may be changes in the shape of the stools, which are thinner. In more advanced cases, there may be weight loss or abdominal mass or intestinal obstruction. When there is suspicion of an intestinal tumor, the patient must undergo colonoscopy, the standard test for identifying and diagnosing this type of cancer”, explains Alessandro.

Does acai make you fat? Fruit must be ingested with balance

In general, people over 60 years of age are the most affected, but in some cases of genetic syndromes, they can occur in younger individuals. It is necessary to be aware of the symptoms, such as an unexplained anemia, bleeding with the stools or bleeding through the anal route are the warning signs for patients. There may also be a sudden change in bowel habits, perception that you have not been able to evacuate everything and, in more advanced cases, weight loss or bowel obstruction.

“One of the main factors for the emergence of cancer of the large intestine is eating habits. And unfortunately those from Pará contribute to this. It is a diet poorer in vegetables and fruits. Obesity also contributes, as well as a diet rich in processed and multi-processed foods, as well as sausages. Processed meats, rich in red meats. Over time, they are risk factors”, ponders the doctor.

The treatment is usually surgical with the removal of the segment of the intestine with the disease and depending on the location and the state of the disease, chemotherapy can be done with or without radiotherapy. The service is initially provided by the network of health centers, with colonoscopy and biopsy. From there, they are forwarded to the Ophir Loyola Hospital, where the disease is staged and the most appropriate type of treatment evaluated.