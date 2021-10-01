Brazil dominates Libertadores and Sudamericana with home finals and repeats what only the English have achieved in Europe

Brazil dominates South American football in 2021. This Thursday (30), the Athletic-PR confirmed his classification for the final of the South American Cup and now the four finalist teams in the continent’s club tournaments will be Brazilian.

While Flamengo and palm trees star in the final of Libertadores Conmebol on November 27, the Sudamericana will have the Red Bull Bragantino as an opponent of the Hurricane decision on the 20th of the same month, both at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

In South America, this is unprecedented. Before, Libertadores had ‘home’ endings on four other occasions. In Sul-Americana, only in 2020. National finals took place three more times in each of the extinct Mercosul and Supercopa.

Four finalists from the same country in the same year, however, was something only seen before in Europe, in the 2018/19 season. That year, Liverpool and tottenham at Champions League and Chelsea and Arsenal at Europa League represented the Premier League in decisions.

In addition to the historical fact, the rating is also worth an extra factor for the brazilian. Now, nine teams from the country will be guaranteed in the next edition of Libertadores.