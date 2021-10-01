Brazil is recognized by the World Bank as the 7th leader in Digital Government in the world among 198 countries evaluated — Portuguese (Brazil)

Brazil has just been recognized by the World Bank as the 7th country with the highest maturity in Digital Government in the world. The result was measured in the GovTech Maturity Index 2020, a ranking that assesses the current state of public service digital transformation in 198 economies around the world.

In the Americas, there is no other country ahead, including the United States and Canada. Among the top 10, Brazil is the only country with more than 100 million inhabitants. The achievement is largely due to the advancement of the gov.br platform, which today has more than 115 million users, that is, more than half of the Brazilian population – in January 2019, the number was 1.8 million. gov.br allows single access to thousands of digital services and facilitates obtaining information and the citizen’s relationship with the government.

“This result is due to our focus on gov.br, to the commitment of all to fight bureaucracy, to the modernization of public administration and to the digital transformation of the State”, emphasizes the Secretary of Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy , Caio Mario Paes de Andrade. “By adopting this strategy, the entire country has taken a huge leap forward, including facing the Covid-19 pandemic through digital public services.”

The World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index rated 198 global economies on four aspects: Support to key government systems; improvement of service provision; Integration of citizen engagement; and encouraging the digital skills of people in the public sector, the appropriate legal and regulatory regime, training and innovation. Brazil has shown progress in these four areas – only 43 nations achieved a performance considered ‘very high’ by the World Bank. Our country surpassed the average of the so-called ‘Leaders in GovTech’ in all items evaluated.

Brazil delivered digital solutions with massive impact to the population, such as: Emergency Assistance, Meu INSS, Unemployment Insurance and Unemployment Insurance for Domestic Employees, Digital Work and Traffic Cards, and the PIX. Aspects such as encouraging innovation in public service, the vision of the Digital Government Strategy and the role of gov.br as a platform centered on the citizen also counted for recognition, according to the World Bank.

Ahead of Brazil, there are only: South Korea, Estonia, France, Denmark, Austria and the United Kingdom. “We put services in the palm of Brazilians’ hands, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Digital Government Strategy points the country to simplify the relationship with citizens, with transparency, efficiency and confidence in government actions”, reinforces the Digital Government Secretary, Luis Felipe Monteiro.

Learn more about the trajectory of the Brazilian government’s digital transformation at www.gov.br/governodigital

More about the World Bank research at: https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/bitstream/handle/10986/36233/9781464817656.pdf, extracted on 08/19/2021.

Detailed data for each country as assessed by the World Bank: https://datacatalog.worldbank.org/search/dataset/0037889/GovTech-Dataset, extracted on 20/08/2021

With information from the Ministry of Economy