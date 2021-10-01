Brazilian dominance in Libertadores and Sudamericana could transform the G-6 into the G-9 in Brasileirão | soccer

The dominance of South American competitions guaranteed Brazilian football to have nine representatives in the Libertadores 2022. With this, the Brazilian Championship can see the current G-6 turn to a G-9 in the classification zone for the main continental tournament.

The Libertadores final will have Flamengo x Palmeiras. And the decision of the South American, Athletico x Bragantino.

For the G-6 to become a G-9, the champions of the Libertadores (Fla or Palmeiras), the South American (Athletico or Bragantino) and the Copa do Brasil (Athletico, Flamengo, Atlético-MG or Fortaleza) must finish among the first placed in Brasileirão.

Currently, Atlético-MG, Bragantino, Flamengo, Fortaleza and Palmeiras are in the G-6. Athletico is in ninth place. In the current scenario, therefore, it is quite likely that the G-6 will become G-9.

At first, Brazilian football had seven spots in the 2022 Libertadores, for the champion of the Copa do Brasil and the top six in the Brasileirão. With two Brazilians in the final of Liberta and two others in the final of Sula, therefore, the country will have nine representatives in the next Libertadores.

If the same club wins two or even three titles, it will open a vacancy for Libertadores within the Brasileirão. That is, the runners-up Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil will not have guaranteed places at Libertadores 2022.

The Libertadores final, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, will be on November 27, a Saturday. And the South American final, between Athletico and Bragantino, is scheduled for the 20th, the previous Saturday.

The Copa do Brasil is still in the semifinals, with Athletico x Flamengo in one bracket and Atlético-MG x Fortaleza in the other. The clashes are scheduled for October 20th and 27th, two Wednesdays, at 9:30 pm.

The top six players in Brasileirão who do not go to Libertadores will guarantee their place in the 2022 South American Championship. Currently, the places go from seventh to 12th place. If the G-6 becomes the G-9 for the Libertadores, the vacancies in the Sul-Americana will go from the 10th to the 15th of the Brasileirão.

Check out what the regulation of Brasileirão says

If a club obtains access to the 2022 Libertadores through one of the two continental competitions (in the event of winning the 2021 Libertadores or the 2021 Sudamericana) and also through one of the national competitions (Brasileirão 2021 or Copa do Brasil de 2021), this club will occupy the spot allocated to Conmebol, with spot 6 coming from the Brasileirão 2021 or the Copa do Brasil 2021, as the case may be, being transferred to the best placed club in the championship, excluding clubs already classified.