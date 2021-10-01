Brazilian influencer buys John Lennon’s house for R$25 million – Behavior

the brazilian influencer
Lucas Castellani
, only 22 years old, is drawing the attention of netizens for buying the mansion that belonged to the singer
John Lennon
, according to the newspaper
Extra
.
With approximately 1.4 million followers on social networks, the young man shows his lifestyle, reminding that of an international celebrity.
Castellani
acquired the first house he lived in
John Lennon
, valued at R$25 million, at the top of Mulholland Drive, one of the most exclusive addresses in Beverly Hills. He currently has as neighbors
Lenny Kravitz
and
Paris Hilton
.
The house has been redecorated in a 1960s style to preserve the atmosphere surrounding the house.
Beatle
. What calls the most attention is a chair, which
Lucas
peacock flame, in blue tones, reminding the bird. The pool integrates with a jacuzzi in the backyard of the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house.
The miner became famous at the age of 15, after going viral for making a blog in the dead
Myspace
to report episodes of bullying he suffered at school. Because of the repercussions, the teenager was sent to an exchange program in London, where he ended up studying Administration.