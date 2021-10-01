Brazilian national team: Matheus Cunha cut due to injury – Sports

Pelé was discharged this Thursday (30) after a month in the Albert Einstein Hospital. This was the longest period of hospitalization for the King of Football, who unfortunately lives together with a routine of increasingly frequent visits to the hospital over the years. Check out how Pelé’s last 30 days were, from admission to the hospital, until the final moments of recovery Reproduction/Instagram/Skin

August 31 – Hospital admission On August 31, Pelé was admitted to the hospital without anyone knowing. At first, the The objective was to perform routine tests that had been delayed due to the new coronavirus pandemic. After a week of little news, the case began to gain repercussions, and the information began to give way to speculation about the former player’s health. Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

September 6 – Tumor removal Because of the rumors, the King of Football clarified on social networks that he was at Albert Einstein to remove a bowel tumor, more specifically in the region of the right colon. According to the hospital, the tumor ‘was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests’. The material was sent for analysis, but it has not yet been disclosed whether the removed tumor is benign or malignant Art/R7

September 10 – Medical Bulletin



After four days without official information on the King’s health status, the Albert Einstein Hospital, to avoid rumors, issued a statement revealing that Pelé was fine, but continued to recover in the ICU (Intensive care unit) Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

September 14 – Leaving the ICU After 10 days in the ICU, everything seemed to be going well. Pelé, after a few days, proved to be recovering well and was transferred to a hospital room. The biopsy result remained undisclosed REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

September 17 – Back to ICU After the improvement in the clinical picture, the expectation was that not only would Pelé be discharged from the hospital, but that the result of the biopsy on the removed tumor would also be disclosed. However, due to a ‘respiratory instability’, the King of Football had to return to the ICU and needed semi-intensive care, which generated apprehension among Pelé’s fans Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

That’s where the figure of Kely Nascimento, the King’s eldest daughter, as a spokesperson for her father’s health, came in for good. To dispel the rumors, Kely went to social media and reassured the King’s fans: ‘It’s very normal. He was tired and took a little step back. Today, he took two forwards!’, wrote Kely in the publication Reproduction/Instagram/@iamkelynascimento

Pelé was also on social media on the 17th to reassure the audience and said continue ‘smiling every day’ Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

September 18 – Beginning of physiotherapy To keep the rumors at bay, Kely began publishing, almost daily, updates on his father’s health status. One day after returning to the ICU, there he wasPelé shedding sweat in physiotherapy, and in a very good mood Reproduction/Instagram/Kelly Nascimento

September 19 – ‘Throwing punches in the air’ Due to the repercussion of the case, Pelé returned to social media to thank the affection of the fans who rooted for his recovery and show the evolution in your medical condition. ‘I’m punching the air in celebration of every better day. A good mood is the best medicine and I have plenty of that,’ said the King Reproduction/Instagram/@Pelé

September 21 – Better every day With his usual good humor, Pelé once again published the moments of recovery on his social networks. Two days after thanking the fans, there was Rei exercising in physiotherapy. On Instagram, Pelé even joked: ‘Riding like that, I’ll be back to Santos soon, don’t you think?’ Instagram @PELE – 09/21/2021

September 22 – Anthem of the Saints Even at the hospital, Pelé managed to make Santos’ name return to the world’s news. NOn social networks, Kely Nascimento shared a video of his father letting out his voice and singing the anthem of the Fish along with hospital staff during recovery. Reproduction/Instagram

September 23 – Thanks to the nurses The next day, Pelé’s contagious smile reappeared on social networks, but this time to thank the Albert Einstein Hospital staff who helped the King during his hospital stay: ‘There are professions that demand the daily exercise of solidarity, love of neighbor and kindness. Many thanks to nurses Alessandro and Leandro, who look after me every day. Together we are an invincible team!’ wrote the King Reproduction/Instagram/@skin

September 24th – Father and daughter moment Kely Nascimento, daughter of the King, shared a moment of relaxation and said that the father had given ‘several steps forward’ Reproduction/Instagram

September 27 – Hair on the ruler Already looking forward to leaving the hospital, Pelé gave his look a new look and painted his tresses white. With the new look, the King doesn’t even look like he’s about to turn 81. The update was given by Kely, once again, who also took the opportunity to thank the hospital employees for their work. ‘Look who dyed their hair today to look better and then get out of here,’ wrote the daughter Reproduction/Instagram

September 28 – Latest physiotherapy sessions With the exit from the hospital closer and closer, Pelé returned to using social media in a good mood. During physiotherapy session, in the final stage of recovery, the King played ball with an employee. ‘In the warm-up to return to the pitch’, joked Pelé, who also said that the ‘secret is to celebrate every little victory along the way’ Reproduction/Instagram

September 29 – Father and daughter say goodbye Kely Nascimento lives in the United States, but he returned to Brazil to closely monitor his father’s recovery. With the forecast of the rise getting closer, the eldest daughter of the King announced that she was returning to the USA. ‘Now that he’s stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home, I’m going back to my little house too,’ wrote Kely, who was with Pele almost every day. Reproduction/Instagram

Also standing beside Pelé was the King’s wife, Márcia Aoki. Kely was keen to emphasize the role of the wife, who accompanied her husband throughout the hospital stay, since entering the hospital there on August 31st. ‘The person who had already slept on this sofa for 20 nights taking care of it with an affection that I can never thank you enough, no matter how hard I tried: Marcia Aioki, extraordinary wife and friend,’ wrote Kely Reproduction/Instagram/@iamkelynascimento