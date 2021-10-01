Brazilians stand out in the Nature Conservancy

London – The image of the carcass of a pantaneiro alligator in the dry soil on the banks of the Transpantaneira highway, by Brazilian photographer Daniel de Granville, was the winner of one of the four categories of the international photo competition organized by The Nature Conservancy, dedicated to protection with operations in 72 countries.

Daniel de Granville is based in Bonito, Mato Grosso do Sul, but the photo was taken in the municipality of Poconé, in the state of Mato Grosso.

Granville won first place in the “Landscape” category, which in this edition was dominated by Brazilians. Compatriot Denis Ferreira Netto took second place with an aerial photo of Serra do Mar in Paraná, which he himself describes:

“On a helicopter flight across the sea ridge, I came across this white cloud cover, which resulted in this magnificent image that resembles a dinosaur’s head.”

The competition’s Grand Prize was awarded to British photographer Anup Shah for the sight of a gorilla walking through a cloud of butterflies in a forest reserve in the Central African Republic.

The winner of the Public Choice was the photograph that depicts fireflies around a tree taken by the Indian artist Prathamesh Ghadekar.

Just before the monsoons, they gather in certain regions of India around some species of trees like the one pictured, in an amount that counts in the millions.

In total, the contest received more than 100,000 entries portraying the natural beauties from around the world. Be dazzled below with the winners and honorable mentions in each category.

1st. Place – Landscape – Dry

By Daniel De Granville Manço, Brazil

Pantaneiro alligator carcass (Caiman alligator) on dry soil along the Transpantaneira highway, municipality of Poconé (Mato Grosso).

2nd. Place – Landscape – Serra do Mar

By Denis Ferreira Netto, Brazil

“On a helicopter flight through Serra do Mar, I came across this white cloud cover, which resulted in this magnificent image that resembles the head of a dinosaur”.

3rd. Place – Landscape – Salinas

By Jassen Todonov, United States

“If you’ve ever flown into San Francisco International Airport, you may have seen these colorful salt lagoons over the bay. This aerial image was taken while I was flying my plane.”

Grand Prize Winner – Mauui

By Anup Shah, UK

Western Plains Gorilla “Malui” walking through a cloud of butterflies he “disturbed” in Bai Hokou, Dzanga Sangha Special Forest Reserve, Central African Republic. December 2011 image.

1st. Place – People and Nature – Saving orangutans

By Alain Schroeder, Belgium

“The entire SOCP team works together to prepare Brenda, a female orangutan about three months old (she still has no teeth), for surgery.”



2nd. Place – People and Nature – Sandstorm

By Tom Overall, Australia

A guide in the Sahara desert facing a sandstorm.

3rd. Place – People and Nature – Covid-19 Waste

By Sebnem Coskun, Turkey

New danger to underwater life, as medical waste used during the pandemic reaches the seas.

1st. Place – Water – Water and people

By Kazi Arifujjaman, Bangladesh



2nd Place – Water – Swimming

By Joram Mennes, Mexico

Three levels of leisure: swimmers, free divers and scuba divers enjoy their respective sports/recreational activities in a body of fresh water known as cenotes.

3rd. Place – Water – Winter

By Man Wai Wong, Iceland

Photo taken in Iceland during the winter of 2019.

1st. Place – Wildlife – A turbulent swim

By Buddhilini from Soyzam, Australia

“Five male cheetahs sought to cross this river in powerful currents. It felt like a doomed task and we were amazed when they made it to the other side.”

2nd. Place – Wildlife – Sunflowers

By Mateusz Piesiak, Poland

This year, due to the high water level, it was not possible to cut a giant field of sunflowers. In winter it attracted thousands of different species of birds.

3rd. Place – Wildlife – Fishing

By Viktor Vrbovsky, Czech Republic



“How did this end? I do not know. The situation hasn’t changed much in an hour. I had to emerge because I was running out of air.”

Public Choice – Fireflies

By Prathamesh Ghadekar, India

“Just before the monsoon these fireflies gather in certain regions of India and in some special trees like this one, they are in an awful lot.”

Honorable Mention – Landscape – Color of Life

By Scott Portelli, Australia

Verdant mangroves line the muddy plains accentuated by the long-awaited seas and months of rain filling the artesian basin. Gulf of tropical northern Queensland Carpentaria.

Honorable Mention – Landscape – Sunrise

By Kim-pan Dennis Wong, Hong Kong

In Hung Hom, the rising of the full moon could be seen every month thanks to its orientation towards the East.

Honorable Mention – People and Nature – The Way Home

By Minqiang Lu, China

Image recorded in Yunnan, China, May 2021.

Honorable Mention – People and Nature – HK Space

By Wax Leung, Hong Kong

Honorable Mention – Water – Glacial Bubbles

By Jorge Andrés Miraglia, Argentina

As the temperature rises and the glacial ice melts, air is released and trapped inside. These air bubbles were captured by a frozen layer on top.

Honorable Mention – Water – Summer in the lotus pond

By Manh Cuong Vu, Vietnam

Lotus ponds across Vietnam are entering their growing season and blooming.

Honorable Mention – Wildlife – Wait

By Kristhian Castro, Colombia

Galapagos sea lion cub (Zoluphus wollebaeki) waiting for his mother on the sand beach on San Cristobal Island, Ecuador.

Honorable Mention – Wildlife – In Search of Food

By Thomas Vijayan, Canada

Orangutans are used to living in trees and feeding on wild fruits such as lychees and figs, and sipping water from holes in trees.

Honorable Mention – Wildlife – Wildebeest Babies

By Anup Shah, UK

In Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve, a herd of baby wildebeest was spotted during the frenzy of crossing the Mara River. They jump, kick, run and resist.

