Britney Spears’ father comments the court’s decision to remove him from guardianship: ‘Tribunal made a mistake’ – Emais

Documentary reported that Jamie Spears used wiretaps in Britney’s bedroom to monitor her daughter Photo: AP

the father of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, spoke for the first time since he was removed from the judicial protection with which he controlled his daughter’s life for 13 years. The decision came this Wednesday, 29, in a court in Los Angeles.

Jamie Spears’ suspension takes effect immediately. He will be replaced by a temporary guardian “in the best interest” of Britney Spears, the judge decided. Brenda Penny. “I believe the suspension is in the conservative’s best interests. The current situation is unsustainable,” said the magistrate.

A note issued by Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, and reproduced by the website Variety, claims that it was the artist’s father’s decisions that helped her “rebuild her career and reestablish a relationship with her children.”

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years he tried to do what was best for her, as a conservative and as a father. It started with agreeing to serve as her guardian when she voluntarily chose that option,” he says. the text.

According to the lawyer, Jamie Spears had to “bit his tongue” to not respond to “false, speculative and unfounded attacks on him”, which resulted in “the result of yesterday’s hearing even more disappointing and, frankly, a loss for Britney”.

The singer’s father claims the decision was a court error. “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, and put a stranger in his place to manage his property and extend the same guardianship that Britney begged the court to terminate.”

The note also alleges that it was Jamie who asked the court to immediately end the guardianship. “Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look after his daughter’s best interests and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all issues,” concluded Vivian Thoreen.

