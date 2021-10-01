Britney Spears’ father speaks out after leaving guardianship: ‘Court made a mistake’ – Entertainment

Britney Spears’ father has officially spoken out after being removed from the tutelage of the singer.

In a statement issued by his lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears said the court was wrong in its decision.

“Mr Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 15 years, he has been trying to do what is best in her interests, whether as a guardian or as a parent. . This included helping to revive her career and re-establish her relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health problems can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this requires,” begins the communicated.

The text goes on to say that the pop star’s father has faced lying accusations over the years: “For Mr Spears, this also meant ‘biting his tongue’ and not responding to false, speculative and baseless attacks against him by certain members of the public , from the media, or more recently, from Britney’s own lawyer. These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing even more disappointing and, frankly, a loss for Britney.”

According to the document, Jamie Spears would have asked for the guardianship to end, but Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s lawyer, objected: “Respectfully, the court erred in suspending Mr. Spears, putting a stranger in his place to manage the property of Britney, and extend the same guardianship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr Spears who took the initiative to send the petition to terminate guardianship when neither the court-appointed attorney nor the newly hired attorney for her they did that. It was Mr Spears who asked at yesterday’s hearing for the immediate termination of the guardianship, while Britney’s own lawyer objected.”

“Despite the suspension, Mr Spears will continue to look out for his daughter’s best interests and will work in good faith towards the positive resolution of all issues,” the statement concludes.

Jamie was tutor for 13 years, controlling several aspects of her daughter’s life, such as finances, career and even personal decisions.

The court ruled that accountant John Zabel will be responsible for controlling the singer’s assets until the next steps in the process, while Jodi Montgomery will take care of the singer’s well-being and medical matters.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, is due to return to court in November with a proposal to completely end Britney’s guardianship, giving her full control over her life.