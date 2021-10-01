Britto Jr. talks about harassment and criticizes producers of ‘A Fazenda 13’ | celebrities

São Paulo – Britto Jr. used social media to criticize the production of “A Fazenda 13” this Thursday. The former presenter of the reality show spoke about Record not informing the participants of the reason for the expulsion of Nego do Borel.

After seeing that Tati Quebra Barraco stated that there was no abuse within the confinement, he claimed that the funkeira was uninformed because of the program’s own team. “Uninformed because the participants were not informed of the reason for the expulsion, as irresponsible producers want it to happen more often,” said the journalist about the harassment.

The communicator had already criticized the way Record conducted the expulsion procedure for Nego do Borel on Saturday, the 25th. On that day, he sent a message on social networks to Adriane Galisteu, the attraction’s new commander.

“Where did you go tie up the donkey? I know the director hasn’t even heard your opinion. Make sure you don’t use yourself as his ‘chic’ press advisor, who doesn’t commit to anything. That’s also abuse,” he said.

During the Saturday program, when the “withdrawal” of Nego do Borel was announced, Adriane did not explain to the participants what happened. This led most of them to accuse Dayane Mello, victim of the funkeiro, of plotting his expulsion.

In a statement, the station only communicated: “in view of the facts established, the direction of Record TV decided to withdraw Nego do Borel from the competition. All details will be clarified to the public in this Saturday’s program.”

Britto presented A Fazenda during the first seven seasons, but left Record in 2016. At the time, the attraction had outstanding characters, such as Dado Dolabella and Theo Becker in A Fazenda 1, as well as Gretchen, Viviane Araújo (champion of the edition) and Nicole Bahls, who participated in The Farm 5.