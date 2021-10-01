Bruna Marquezine avoids meeting Neymar during fashion week in Paris

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 09/30/2021 2:51 PM



(credit: Bruna Marquezine (photo: Reproduction/Twitter))

Bruna Marquezine traveled to France to participate in the Paris Fashion Week, one of the most important for the fashion niche. Many netizens expected the actress to meet Neymar Jr, her ex who currently resides in the country.

The biggest event of the French Fashion Week took place on the day of the fashion show by the brand Balmain, last Wednesday night (09/29). All the famous Brazilians, who traveled to Europe to enjoy the week, were there. Sasha, one of Marquezine’s best friends, went with her husband. But Bruna preferred to attend the launch of another designer’s collection, called Amina Muaddi.

Neymar was accompanied by eight friends and according to the Extra newspaper, Bruna preferred to avoid meeting the player, as she and the ace’s friends only “supported” at the time of the relationship, as indicated in the newsletter.

Next to the athlete was the influencer Jade Picon, who recently ended her relationship with João Guilherme. This month, the media even considered a possible affair between the famous, while Ney was having a relationship with Bruna Biancardi.