Bruna Marquezine avoids meeting Neymar Jr. in Paris

Bruna Marquezine, star of Netflix, is in Paris and raised several speculations on the internet. The ex-boyfriend and football player, Neymar Jr. is also in the capital of France, accompanied by close friends. Fans of the former couple are still rooting for a reconciliation, however, if it depends on the actress, this is far from happening.

According to Jornal Extra, last Wednesday (29), Bruna Marquezine did not attend an event, all this in order not to bump into Neymar Jr. at the venue. The fashion show by Balmain, a French brand, was attended by the football player and also by his select group of friends.

Sasha Meneghel, daughter of Xuxa Meneghel, was watching the parade with her husband. Bruna Marquezine, his best friend, chose not to appear and keep away from the event to avoid ex-boyfriend Neymar Jr. The athlete also received an “unexpected” visit on the occasion, it is Jade Picon, digital influencer identified as the famous affair.

Jade Picon is the ex-girlfriend of actor and singer João Guilherme, son of Leonardo and brother of Zé Felipe. The former couple, a fever among teenagers, announced the end of dating through social networks. “Thank you for so much. Like all cycles in our lives, today ends the most special thing for me. I loved sharing these last 3 years of my life with you, you can know that I changed and learned a lot. I am grateful and happy to have you close to me, I admire you and I love you”, wrote the former SBT contractor officializing the end of the relationship.

Unfortunately Neymar Jr. didn’t meet actress and ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine, at least this time. The reason was because the former global traded the French brand’s fashion show with the excuse of honoring the launch of another collection. Marquezine chose to attend designer Amina Muaddi’s event.

In the French capital, Paris, Bruna Marquezine celebrated her sister’s birthday and also wore a cropped with long sleeves and a short skirt. The thin heels, which the actress loves, could not be missing from the elegant costumes. The appearance of the actress in the city is to participate in the Fashion Week, much sought after among famous people, industry professionals and students.

In 2018, Bruna Marquezine confirmed the end of the relationship with the player. In a statement to QUEM, the former protagonist of Globo soap operas, he was very succinct: “Yes, we are done. It was a decision that came from him [Neymar], but there is a lot of respect, a lot of affection. For him and for everything we’ve lived”.

After the soccer player Neymar, it was time for another famous one to win the heart of actress Bruna. Marquezine dated Enzo Celulari, son of Cláudia Raia and Edson Celulari, winning the internet crowd and some celebrities. The relationship would have ended after the negative repercussion of a post the heartthrob made, talking about reducing meat consumption in the country.