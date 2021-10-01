Bruna Marquezine’s look combines low-slung shorts and a blazer

Newspaper indicates that Bruna avoided the parade so as not to find Neymar

On Wednesday night (29), the Balmain parade brought together a powerful team of famous Brazilians. Forward for Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar was one of the guests. According to information from the Rio newspaper “Extra”, Bruna would also have received the invitation, but did not attend to avoid a possible meeting with the athlete.

The two have been separated since October 2018 and, currently, he is appointed as the new affair of Jade Picon, 20-year-old influencer and businesswoman. She is João Guilherme Ávila’s ex-girlfriend and is also in Cidade Luz enjoying Fashion Week.

Actress told backstage details of major events

Passionate about fashion, Bruna followed the repercussion of the MET Gala on social media and reacted to a fan comment about the possibility of her debuting at the event with a sumptuous look. “Remembering that it’s not easy to do this [looks extravagantes] in his first Met for numerous reasons that happen behind the scenes… But we were going to try, we were,” he assured, in an amused tone.

The interaction on Twitter raised questions from followers and Bruna briefly commented on some agreements that exist at major international events. “They are not rotten, but often, especially for those who are going for the first time, there are commercial ties or agreements that guarantee you the invitation, but limit your choices”, pointed out the protagonist of the series “Maldives”, on Netflix.