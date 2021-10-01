Bruno Henrique is consolidated as Flamengo’s best investment since 2019

In current values, striker Bruno Henrique would have cost Flamengo only 3.8 million euros (BRL 23 million) in 2019. The value is lower than what the club paid for all players from the middle to the front, especially Pedro and Gabigol, who will still oblige the board to disburse in 2021 almost R$ 150 million. The 30-year-old shirt 27’s return to the field is without a doubt the best cost-benefit ratio in three years of Rodolfo Landim’s administration. There are already 73 goals, making him the club’s second top scorer in the 21st century, alongside Renato Abreu.
Hired from Santos, after the insistence of Flamengo’s Marcos Braz soccer vice, the player is, along with Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Éverton Ribeiro, one of the main idols of the current squad. Gabigol has 97 goals scored and is the top scorer in the period. When the current board took over and began strengthening the team, the main expense of the season, and in general so far, was Arrascaeta – R$ 80 million. The Uruguayan has been a key player in creation ever since and even with important goals, but he was never as decisive as Bruno Henrique.
Gabigol, yes. It had an epic 2019, and only then was purchased after a one-year loan from Inter Milan. Flamengo paid, in total, R$ 96 million, still in installments. Pedro, decisive center forward in some games, not most of them, cost R$ 87 million.
The offensive player who cost less than Bruno Henrique before 2019 was Éverton Ribeiro. Consistent in most seasons since then, it came from the Arab world for R$ 22 million, under the administration of Eduardo Bandeira de Mello. Until today, he is one of the brains of the team and crowned the good phase with consecutive chances in the Brazilian team. Gabigol also appeared in the Copa America and was called up recently. Bruno Henrique, in turn, was called up for the friendlies against Colombia and Peru, in 2019. Last year, he was included in the list for the clashes against Bolivia and Peru. So far, in 2021, Tite hasn’t remembered him.
Bruno renewed with Flamengo at the end of 2019, until 2023, and gained value at the level of Gabigol. On the occasion, the striker aroused the interest of European clubs, including Benfica, which came strong in the mid-2020s window, but Flamengo did not want to negotiate the player, whose fine is close to 40 million euros.