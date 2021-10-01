Bullying by siblings in adolescence affects mental health years later – Galileo Magazine

+



Bullying by siblings in early adolescence can cause lasting damage (Photo: Jan Ranft/Unsplash )

Offenses, swearing and humiliation between siblings are very serious. In early adolescence, this type of bullying can damage mental health several years later – regardless of whether the individual is a victim or perpetrator. This relationship was pointed out by a study published this Thursday (30) in Journal of Youth and Adolescence.

The survey brings together data from more than 17,000 young people in the UK who volunteered in the Millennium Cohort Study, carried out in the early 2000s. Participants answered questionnaires about sibling bullying when they were 11 and 14 years old. Later, at age 17, they returned to filling out questions, this time about mental health and well-being. Their parents also answered about their children’s mental state at three different ages: 11, 14 and 17 years old.

With this, the authors of the research, linked to the University of York and the University of Warwick, both in the United Kingdom, managed to investigate in young people as many positive aspects of mental health, such as self-esteem and well-being, as well as negative ones, such as psychological distress. .

“Although sibling bullying has previously been linked to poor mental health outcomes, it was not known whether there was a relationship between the persistence of such bullying and long-term mental health severity,” notes Umar Toseeb, one of the authors of the finding, in a statement.

But the analysis points out that not only does this relationship exist, but the problem of bullying is quite recurrent. When adolescents were 11 years old, 48% of them were involved in the aggressions, with 15% being victims, 4% aggressors and 29% exercising both roles. At the age of 14, 34% were involved with this behavior – the majority (21%) both suffered and practiced; 5% assaulted and 8% were raped by their siblings.

In analyzing the results, Toseeb and Dieter Wolke, another author of the study, found that as bullying worsened in early adolescence, so did young people’s mental health at the end of that period of life. And those involved in violence – regardless of their role in it – had a different emotional trajectory when it came to externalizing their problems.

To combat this serious issue, researchers suggest clinical interventions aimed at reducing mental health difficulties in young people, while also helping those in their late teens to have a more positive emotional condition.