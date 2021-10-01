Cabo Frio City Hall prepares schedule for Pink October

Health units will promote preventive actions against breast and cervical cancer

Starting this Friday (1st), the Cabo Frio City Hall will promote, through the Health Department, several alert actions for the Pink October. The campaign highlights the importance of early diagnosis of breast and cervical cancer and will have awareness actions throughout the month. The official opening will be from 9am to 12pm, at Praça Tiradentes, in front of the Cabo Frio City Hall building.

There will be health education activities, guidance on early detection of cancer types, among other health care. Professionals will also measure blood pressure, capillary blood glucose and interactive and complementary practices in health, such as acupuncture and massage therapy.

From October 4th to 8th, all Basic Health Units (UBS) and the Family Health Strategy (ESF) will offer various guidelines to residents of their respective coverage areas.

“October is a month of awareness and expansion of the offer of care and early detection of breast and cervical cancer, so we are going to expand the offer of preventive measures and scheduling of mammograms in the units. Each resident who needs to undergo these tests should look for the health unit closest to their residence”, says Cristiane Sampaio, nurse in the women’s health technical team of the Comprehensive Care Program for Women, Children and Adolescents.

According to the Ministry of Health, the month of October is known worldwide as a month marked by actions related to the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer. The movement, known as Pink October, has been celebrated annually since the 1990s. The aim of the campaign is to share information about breast cancer and, more recently, cervical cancer, raising awareness about the diseases, providing greater access diagnostic services and contributing to the reduction of mortality.

The Oswaldo Cruz Health Center, in Braga, will also intensify the awareness campaign on the importance of preventing and early diagnosing breast and cervical cancer. Throughout the month of October, educational lectures will be offered, preventive collection on demand, clinical breast exam and referral for a mammogram, according to the protocol or any change in the exam.

On the 4th and 6th, from 8 am, there will be a lecture on “The role of food in the prevention of breast and cervical cancer”. On the 4th, at 2 pm, the unit will offer preventive collection. On the 6th, the collection will take place at 9am.

On the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th, a lecture with nurse Andréia Flores will address breast care, self-examination, mammography and myths/truths about breast cancer. On these days, the unit will also offer consultation with a breast cancer specialist.

On the 8th, 11th, 13th, 22nd, 25th and 27th, residents of Cabo Frio will also be able to take the preventive. On the 13th, a lecture with the psychologist Ana Cristina will address self-esteem during treatment.

The schedule for October 15th will be geared towards the unit’s servers. Preventive collection services will be offered at 1:00 pm, lectures on “The emotional side during the discovery of cancer” and the theme “Women take care of everyone and forget about herself” at 2:00 pm, and beauty consultancy at 3:00 pm.

On the 18th, 19th and 20th, preventive collections will take place at 9am. The theme “Self-esteem during treatment” will be addressed again at 10 am. Ending the October Pink program at the unit, on the 29th, at 1 pm, it will be a day of preventive collection and a lecture on “The emotional side in the discovery of cancer”, with psychologist Fernanda Ermeninche.