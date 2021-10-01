Cadelinha invites street caramel to enter her store and protect herself from the rain

The little dog named Sira lives with her tutor Ricky Segura in Mexico and this little one loves to make friends and take them to the stationery shop, where her owner works.

And the last friend he made, the tutor made a point of filming and sharing on his social networks, in August of that year, informed UPSOCL.

Every day the dogs prove how special they are and Sira showed how affectionate and welcoming she is by collecting a mongrel from the streets on a rainy day that was wandering near the establishment.

The little dog Sira. (Photo: Reproduction TikTok/@rickysegura24)

“What am I going to do with you, Sira? You bring me another one, I don’t even know him. This is new. What happened?”, asked the man, who reported that every day the dog takes a new friend to the place.

To the sound of the song “I’m your faithful friend” from the Pixar movie Toy Story, in the video, you can see the tutor questioning her why she brought a “stranger”. Knowing she was being reprimanded, the caramel lowered her ears. Beloved!

The girl’s intention was to protect the other puppy from the rain. And while the owner was questioning her, the “stranger” lay down on the floor with his belly up, I believe to win affection. Sweetheart!

The host stayed with his belly up, waiting for a caress. (Photo: Reproduction TikTok/@rickysegura24)

The publication had more than 544,000 views, 90,000 reactions and thousands of comments.

“How the same! She thought you wouldn’t even notice,” said one.

“The dog’s face asking to scratch its belly,” observed another.

“The little dog: if I don’t move, he won’t see me,” joked a third.

Yeah… apparently Ricky will take in Sira’s twin brother.

