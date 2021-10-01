Caixa pays today the 6th installment for those born in October; see dates

This Friday, 10/1, Caixa will deposit new payments related to 6th installment of emergency aid. For the general public, payment will be made to those who were born in october. This term refers to those linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in the program who received the benefit in December 2020.

Remembering that the 6th cycle of transfers to Bolsa Família beneficiaries has already ended. The values ​​of the 6th installment, as well as the passed ones, are variable. It all depends on the family composition program beneficiaries. Thus, mothers who provide the home receive a monthly fee of R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150.

The others have average installments of R$250. Did you have any doubts associated with the payment of emergency aid in 2021? Contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service is from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the possibility of making queries and verifying information on the bank’s and Dataprev’s website.

6th installment of emergency aid; check calendar

This Friday (10/01), the payment of the 6th installment will be made to beneficiaries who were born in October and are not part of Bolsa Família. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, therefore, they receive the 6th installment on the following dates:

Birthday month deposit date withdrawal date January 21/09 10/04 February 9/22 10/5 March 09/23 10/5 April 9/24 06/10 May 9/25 10/08 June 9/26 10/11 July 9/28 10/13 August 09/29 10/14 September 09/30 10/16 October 10/01 10/18 November 02/10 10/19 December 10/3 10/19

The government’s goal was to grant seven installments in 2021, ending the program at the end of this month of October. However, there is speculation about a new batch of payments. Not least because the economic crisis continues to affect low-income people. Without the new Bolsa Família, the government’s immediate recourse would be to promote a new extension of emergency aid.

The measure has not yet been made official by the government. New information should be released soon.