Camera in police uniform reduces use of force and arrests, says study – 10/01/2021 – Daily life

The use of film cameras in police uniforms resulted in a drop of up to 61.2% in the use of force by security officers, including the use of physical force, lethal and non-lethal weapons, handcuffs, and making arrests in presence events of civilians.

This is revealed by a study carried out by researchers from the universities of Warwick, Queen Mary and the London School of Economics, in the United Kingdom, and from PUC-Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro), in Brazil, based on an experiment carried out together to the Military Police of Santa Catarina.

According to the study, the use of cameras also results in an improvement in the quality of data reported by police officers, with greater production of police reports sent to the Civil Police.

In cases of domestic violence, for example, the frequency of recording increased by 67.5% during the experiment, which suggests that, without the cameras, this type of occurrence often went unreported or was registered under other classifications.

“The use of cameras in uniforms by police officers is one of the few interventions that has such a strong and significant effect in improving the relationship between police and society,” notes Pedro Souza, professor of economics at Queen Mary University and one of the authors of the study. alongside Daniel Barbosa (PUC-Rio), Thiemo Fetzer (Warwick) and Caterina Soto (LSE).

“Our study is scientific proof, with the best standards, that in fact cameras have this effect,” he adds.

The study results were published as a text for discussion in September and are being submitted for publication in a scientific journal. Data were collected between September and December 2018.

Since the experiment was carried out, police in Santa Catarina and São Paulo have already adopted the use of cameras in uniforms and the implementation of the technology is also under debate in at least six other states — Minas Gerais, Bahia, Pernambuco, Amapá, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul.

São Paulo adopted the use of cameras attached to police uniforms in at least 18 Military Police battalions. The rate of deaths resulting from police intervention fell in June this year to the lowest level since May 2013.

The camera implementation process, however, has its drawbacks.

In Santa Catarina, police are demanding that the cameras be activated by the agents themselves, and not automatically as is currently the case. They also defend the secrecy of the footage, after an episode in which a video produced by a camera in the uniform was released by the press, generating a strong outcry in public opinion before the police officers’ trial.

Researcher Pedro Souza believes that the police’s concerns are legitimate, but he believes that the reduction in the use of force made possible by the cameras is not only beneficial for citizens, but also for the police. “This makes the day-to-day of the police more peaceful,” he says.

Experiment in a country with a high homicide rate

The study was carried out in five municipalities in Santa Catarina (Florianópolis, São José, Biguaçu, Tubarão and Jaraguá do Sul) and involved 450 police officers chosen at random, with 150 being assigned to use the cameras in their uniforms and 300 who formed the so-called control group , who did not use the cameras and served as a basis for comparison.

By protocol, officers with cameras were instructed to film all occurrences involving interactions with civilians (with few exceptions, such as sensitive operations or with undercover agents). Police officers were also required to inform citizens of the shooting.

“What led us to carry out this experiment was to believe that this is a type of technology that helps in the relationship between police and citizens and that it could have positive effects”, explains Souza. “On the other hand, we had a disquiet with the academic literature that showed that it had no results or very close to zero.”

The researcher recalls that all studies so far had been carried out in the United States or United Kingdom. By way of comparison, the homicide rate in Brazil in 2018 was 27.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 5.0 in the United States and 1.2 in the United Kingdom. In Santa Catarina specifically, the homicide rate that year was three times higher than the American and 12 times higher than the British.

The researcher says that this difference in context for the actions of the police may be one of the explanations for the results found in the study carried out in Brazil.

The results

The researchers point out that cameras have a large effect on the relationship between police and civilians in incidents, with a 28.5% reduction in the filing of accusations of contempt, disobedience or resistance against citizens; 61.2% decrease in the use of force (physical, lethal or non-lethal); and a 6.2% drop in the use of handcuffs and arrests.

The production of records of occurrences for referral to the Civil Police grew by 9.2%, the record of occurrences with victims increased by 19.2% and, as already mentioned, there was a significant growth in the records of occurrences related to domestic violence.

“The observation of the police officer in the office is possibly the beginning of a criminal case”, says the professor at Queen Mary University, about the importance of improving the records of cases of domestic violence.

“Secondly, this allows the elaboration of specific public policies for domestic violence. Thirdly, it allows measuring and evaluating whether actions are having an effect in reducing this type of violence.”

The data also indicate that the effect is greater in low-risk occurrences — the classification is made by the Military Police considering whether there are injuries, whether the suspect is still there, whether the suspect is armed and whether there is a risk of riot. In this type of occurrence, the drop in the rate of negative interactions was 48% during the experiment.

“The interpretation of this is that the camera will not change the situation when there is a confrontation between the police and the citizen. It has an effect on a simpler situation, preventing it from escalating to another situation where the use of force is necessary” , says Souza.

The study also showed that the results are higher when the camera is used by a lower-ranking officer — higher-ranking officers recorded incidents 22.8% less than more junior officers.

“Early career officers are more likely to show improvements in behavior and protocol compliance when in the presence of a camera,” the researchers note in the study. “This suggests that the reduction of negative events between police and citizens is mainly driven by changes in police behavior, rather than changes in the behavior of citizens when in front of the camera”, they assess.

the police and the cameras

After the researchers carried out the experiments, the use of body cameras by military police officers in Santa Catarina was officially implemented in July 2019. Since then, the use of the equipment has generated several clashes.

The first one was in relation to the moment of triggering the filming. According to the protocol initially adopted, the camera automatically started recording the moment the occurrence was reported by the Central — unlike the study, in which the activation was made by the police themselves.

According to Mariana Lixa, a lawyer at Aprasc (Association of Squares of the State of Santa Catarina) and Fenepe (National Federation of State Squares Entities), this generated situations of invasion of the privacy of police officers, with the filming of police officers in the bathroom or phone calls personal or professional phone calls that could not be filmed.

To avoid this type of situation, the camera started to be activated by the Central a little before the arrival of the vehicle at the place of occurrence, says the lawyer.

According to her, one problem, however, is that the policeman has an “exclusive and permanent” activity, which means that he continues to be a policeman in his spare time. Thus, the police officer who is faced with an incident outside his working hours is obliged to act, but he does not have his complete equipment at that time, including the camera.

Another situation is that, in certain cases, patrol vehicles operating in problematic areas are faced with occurrences and do not have time to call the Central to generate a dispatch that would trigger the camera. Thus, these two types of occurrence are sometimes not filmed, leaving the policeman vulnerable to being penalized.

“The camera is a very important tool, it is a global trend, but we understand that this tool still needs adjustments”, says Lixa.

According to her, another problem related to the use of cameras concerns the secrecy of images. The lawyer recalls a case that became notorious after a website published, in March this year, images produced by a body camera used by a police officer, which showed a shopkeeper being strangled and sprayed with pepper spray at close range during an incident.

According to her, the circulation of the images took place before the trial of the officers in an administrative process and the filing of a complaint, and the officers were threatened due to the strong repercussions of the case and had to leave the service.

After this episode, there was a new adjustment, and the download of the images was not possible, being only accessible for viewing by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, upon provision of a password. From the lawyer’s perspective, the general population should only have access to images related to an occurrence after the final judgment of the cases.

She also defends that the activation of the cameras should not be automatic, but carried out by the police. Opponents of this measure argue that the system loses credibility if there is image selection and that it is important for the system to be credible and trusted by the population.

Researcher Pedro Souza agrees that the footage produced must be treated safely and that leaking videos is not acceptable.

“But police officers also need to see the benefits that the use of the camera brings to the day-to-day of the police operation. Our study proves how the positive effects occur not only for citizens, but also for police officers, which is why I believe the resistance this type of device – which exists not only in Santa Catarina, but in other police forces around the world – can be resolved, as they realize the benefits”, argues Souza.

“We defend the use of cameras,” says the military lawyer. “However, we advocate their use within the protection of the military police, protecting the approach, not the suspect.”