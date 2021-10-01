Camera in police uniform reduces use of force and arrests, study says

by

  • Thais Carrança – @tcarran
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Camera in police uniform from Santa Catarina

Credit, Disclosure/PMSC

Photo caption,

Equipment is already in use by police in São Paulo and Santa Catarina and under discussion in at least six other states

The use of film cameras in police uniforms resulted in a drop of up to 61.2% in the use of force by security officers, including the use of physical force, lethal and non-lethal weapons, handcuffs, and making arrests in presence events of civilians.

This is revealed by a study carried out by researchers from the universities of Warwick, Queen Mary and the London School of Economics, in the United Kingdom, and from PUC-Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro), in Brazil, based on an experiment carried out together to the Military Police of Santa Catarina.

According to the study, the use of cameras also results in an improvement in the quality of data reported by police officers, with greater production of police reports sent to the Civil Police.

In cases of domestic violence, for example, the frequency of recording increased by 67.5% during the experiment, which suggests that, without the cameras, this type of occurrence often went unreported or was registered under other classifications.