Campos Neto signals that BC should not accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes

× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

The Central Bank does not intend to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes. The president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, said earlier, during the conference of the Quarterly Inflation Report, that he prefers to maintain the current rate of increase in order to analyze the economic data calmly.

“When we look at what influences the relevant horizon of monetary policy, the Selic terminal is more important than the pace [ritmo de alta de juros]. There is an important tradeoff and there is an advantage of having more time to analyze some information when we are in a very volatile environment”, he said.

The BC has already signaled in the Copom minutes that it will increase interest rates by 1 percentage point at the next meeting. However, some market analysts estimate that the pace of increase should be higher, 1.25% to bring inflation down faster.

In practice, Campos Neto prefers to be cautious in the rate of rising interest rates to avoid a stronger economic slowdown in 2022. With higher interest rates, loans become more expensive, families reduce the pace of consumption and companies postpone investment decisions .

In addition to signaling that the rate of interest rate hikes will not accelerate, Campos Neto pointed out that the rate should be above 8.5% per year in 2022. This is the market estimate presented in the Focus report and used by the BC to make its inflation projections for the next year.

He also stated that the final interest rate will reach the level necessary for next year’s inflation to be closer to the 3.5% target. The BC estimated the IPCA at 3.7% with the Selic at 8.5% per year.

“Selic will end where it has to end so that we can reach the goal”, he said.